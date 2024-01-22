'Thank god I'm not playing now. The way batters insult bowlers these days...': Akhtar's blunt assessment of modern game

In recent years, the cricketing landscape has witnessed a significant transformation in player schedules, becoming increasingly demanding with the proliferation of various T20 franchise leagues. The inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 marked the beginning of a trend, with many cricket-playing nations adopting the concept and launching their own T20 leagues. Leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) soon became prominent fixtures on the global cricketing calendar. Last year, South Africa introduced the SA20, while the United Arab Emirates initiated the International League T20 (ILT20), further expanding the landscape of T20 franchise cricket. Shoaib Akhtar

Among these leagues, the ILT20 has experienced a remarkable surge in participation, attracting a substantial number of players. The league's popularity has become so pronounced that several players opted to leave the Big Bash League before the playoffs to join their respective franchises in the ILT20. While these leagues offer lucrative opportunities for players, the proliferation of multiple T20 competitions has raised concerns about player availability for international commitments. Cricket South Africa faced such challenges, necessitating them to name a second-string squad for a Test series against New Zealand as their first-team players were mandated to participate in the SA20, a league crucial for the board's financial prospects.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who serves as the brand ambassador for the ILT20, addressed the advent of such leagues at the tournament's sidelines. Akhtar acknowledged that the rise of these T20 leagues is inevitable, given the financial incentives they provide to players and cricket boards alike.

"We will have to see the priorities. The players now have to plan their year according to their national team and the league schedules at the same time. It is difficult for the players to manage their careers because they are playing way too much T20 cricket. But this is the way forward, right? And this is the way forward for broadcasters. Because they are demanding the shortest format of cricket. The interest of this generation has been reduced to one or two hours. As I said, the priorities have changed. But I'm glad that cricket is growing; I want this game to be global rather than a couple of regions,” Akhtar told Hindustan Times.

At the same time, the former Pakistan quick also insisted he was relieved not to have been playing in this era of cricket.

"If I was still playing? Thank god I'm not playing in this era! The way the batters insult bowlers these days, I wouldn't have tolerated that. Having said that, it would've been difficult. I used to get warm-up in four years. In a season, I used to bowl around 800-900 overs. I would've played around 20 leagues in a season,” said the ‘Rawalpindi Express’.

Akhtar was known for his fierce pace during his peak in international cricket. However, no bowler has yet to touch his record of 161kph delivery – a feat that he achieved in 2002. Would Akhtar have maintained similar speeds in such a hectic cricketing calendar?

"Pace is a god-gifted talent. Some people are born with it. You are bound to do what you are asked to do. I was bound to do this, and I had a responsibility to showcase my talent. And I did that. Even if I wanted to slow down a bit, I wouldn't have been able to go against my nature. I would have wanted to bowl quicker and quicker. Even if I couldn't take wickets in this era, I would've sent at least 30-40 batters to hospitals,” said Akhtar.

Sachin would have scored 130,000 runs

The Pakistan legend shared a fierce rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar during his playing days; the latter, widely known as one of the greatest batters to grace the game, played in some of the most difficult era of batting. The likes of Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis led the charge for bowling attack in Pakistan during Tendulkar’s prime; among others, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Curtly Ambrose, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Chaminda Vaas were the leading bowlers in his era. Despite that, the Indian batter enjoyed a stunning run, breaking records for most runs in ODIs and Tests, as well as smashing a record 100 international tons.

Akhtar believes Tendulkar would’ve breached the 130,000-run mark had he been playing today.

"See, Sachin Tendulkar was playing when there was only one ball. And there was reverse swing. He was playing against some of the best fast bowlers in the world. You give today's scenario to Sachin, he would've made around 130,000 runs. Easy. He is the greatest ever. Ponting, Inzamam, Lara... these are the greatest players. Virat, obviously, would've been competitive, but I think he would've scored a similar amount of runs. He is the greatest batter of this era, and you can't really compare the two eras,” said the Pakistan great.