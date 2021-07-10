'Missed this for an obvious tennis match': Harleen Deol's sensational catch against England sets Twitter on fire- WATCH

India women cricket team's fielder Harleen Deol pulled off a stunning catch at the boundary rope against England to leave Twitter on fire.

The moment arrived during the first T20I against the hosts in Northampton, when Deol, during the 19th over of the first innings, caught the ball mid-air, lobbed it back into play before stepping over the boundary, and then jumped back to complete the catch mid-air. The batter was Amy Jones, who was dismissed for 43 off 27 balls.

WATCH THE STUNNING CATCH HERE

The world of Twitter erupted once the netizens started to take note of the sensational grab and multiple videos and recordings of the catch surfaced. The catch was so good that it even prompted from the likes of VVS Laxman and Lisa Sthalekar. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Even though this was the highlight of the day, it still could not help India avoid defeat against the in-form England side. Opting to field first, India women restricted England to 177/7 after 20 overs. Nat Sciver was the top scorer for the home team with her 55, while Jones was the second-best batter on the day. For India, Shikha Pandey was the best bowler, as she bagged 3/22 in her four overs.

India eventually lost by 18 runs on the D/L method. After batting for just 8.4 overs and putting 54/3 on the board, the rain stopped play, bringing the match to a premature end and handing England a 1-0 lead in the series.

After the loss, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: "We were batting according to DLS, unfortunately, we kept losing wickets. We knew there'd be rain after 8:30 PM. We couldn't make it due to back-to-back wickets. We fielded really well, there's a lot of improvement in our fielding. Shikha did really well in the bowling department. We need to think of the boundaries we're are giving in between overs. If we can work on that, we can stop any team. Every game is important for us, today was unfortunate because of rain. Still two more games left for us to prove ourselves."

The next match will be played on July 11.