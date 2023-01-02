Mission T20 revamp for India under Hardik Pandya vs Sri Lanka

In their bid to crack the T20 code, India step into the new year with the ambition of playing a bold and fearless cricket, starting with the three-match series against Sri Lanka that begins on Tuesday. Taking the learnings from 2022 when plans to become a force in T20 didn’t work at the T20 World Cup in Australia, India will bank on a new set of players who show the intent to play freely.

India look to move on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with captaincy passed on to Hardik Pandya. Having surprised all with his leadership by guiding debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL title, he also led well in the couple of international assignments to emerge as a long-term contender as T20 skipper. With Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy—it will be the first international game on his home ground—Pandya's first challenge will be to build the nucleus of the side for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Batting options being tried out are Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi. With clarity on the playing template, these batters are considered a good fit because the fearless brand of cricket comes naturally to them.

“The plans are set, we’re looking to play in a certain way which we will,” Pandya said on the eve of the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium. “Going forward we’ll make sure everyone gets ample opportunity and that on the right time, when needed, see what we need to do.”

KL Rahul has also not been picked. The team management is looking at what the likes of Kishan contribute compared to Rahul. The left-handed batter’s T20 strike rate is 129.17, much lower than Rahul’s 139.13. The selectors though are banking on his producing the kind of innings he did against Sri Lanka in Lucknow last February, a 56-ball 89 at 158.93. His form fluctuates between the brilliant and scrappy. His fastest ODI double hundred in Bangladesh means he has hit a purple patch. In that kind of mood, he is difficult to stop. The form fluctuation is what coach Rahul Dravid will be looking at.

His opening partner could be Shubman Gill or Gaikwad. The nets session suggests that Gill will make his debut. He has made rapid improvement in his white-ball game. For GT, he played some blinders. His form is good after a maiden Test hundred last month. Gaikwad has got chances but has got a lone fifty in nine innings.

For Sanju Samson, this could be the series to grab his chance. In 16 T20Is, he’s managed one fifty, a 42-ball 77 against Ireland last June. It remains to be seen who will keep wicket. Both Ishan and Sanju have the game to be considered as pure batters.

Test for Pandya

The series will be a good test of Pandya’s captaincy. Sri Lanka are no pushovers. The Asia Cup loss to them is a reminder. The Islanders had chased down India’s total of 173 losing only four wickets, knocking out the Rohit Sharma-led side. It was another game where India’s bowling lay exposed. In the World Cup semi-final too, without Jasprit Bumrah Indian bowling lacked the teeth to hurt England defending 169.

Lessons learnt, the team management is looking at the express pace of Umran Malik. His great strength is getting breakthroughs in the middle overs. The Jammu speedster is still raw. He is a captain’s bowler who needs to be handled well, like Kane Williamson did at Sunrisers Hyderabad. How Pandya handles him will be the key.

“Obviously, he has pace. Everyone knows how exciting a prospect he is and we will give him enough opportunities, back and support from our side (so) that he can flourish here,” Pandya said.

With focus on all-rounders, Pandya will look at Hooda, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar to lend balance. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will also look to prove his value after warming the bench at the World Cup. “What we have noticed and told the boys is that ‘just go out there and express (yourself)’, which they will do. And it’s up to us how we back them. We have said that ‘we’re going to back you to the core’.”

Pandya on Pant’s injuries in the World Cup year

“What happened is very unfortunate, no one has control over it. As a team we wish him all the best, our love and prayers are always with him. Wish him a speedy recovery. He was a very important part of the team, now everyone knows the situation and a lot of other people can get opportunities. Yes, if Pant was also there, he would have made a big difference because of the player he is, but now he is not there so we can’t control it. We will see what the future holds for us.”

