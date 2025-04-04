Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mitchell Marsh punishes MI with Powerplay carnage as Hardik Pandya and co. commit shocker, ignore clear edge in 1st over

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 08:51 PM IST

Mumbai Indians didn't appeal a caught-behind against Mitchell Marsh in the first over, a decision that proved costly for the side.

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians clashed at the IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, and the latter were left frustrated early due to a lapse of concentration in the very first over of the match. On the fourth delivery of the match, Trent Boult found the outside edge of Mitchell Marsh’s bat, but MI didn't appeal. UltraEdge later confirmed a clear spike, turning what should have been an early breakthrough into a missed opportunity.

Mitchell Marsh edged the ball in the first over of the match against MI(X)
Mitchell Marsh edged the ball in the first over of the match against MI(X)

The lack of an appeal proved costly as Marsh capitalized almost immediately. Marsh punished the MI bowlers, smashing them all over the park to rake up 60 runs in the Powerplay in just 30 deliveries. The Australian smashed 9 fours and two sixes in the first six overs, reaching his half-century in just 27 deliveries.

The moment of regret was evident when the replay flashed on the giant screen at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Hardik Pandya looked disappointed at the missed chance and Boult had a wry smile on his face after watching the replay.

MI, having won the toss and opted to bowl, were already dealing with setbacks. Rohit Sharma was unavailable due to a knee injury, and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, LSG made a change with Akash Deep playing his first match of the season; the bowler is making a comeback after an injury he sustained during India's tour of Australia last year.

Thanks to Marsh's blitzkrieg in the Powerplay, LSG enjoyed an opening stand of 76 in 7 overs before the Australia batter was out caught-and-bowled, dismissed by spinner Vignesh Puthur. MI did make a strong return, dismissing in-form Nicholas Pooran (12) and Rishabh Pant (2) in quick succession to put the hosts on the backfoot after a strong start.

MI chasing second win

Hardik Pandya's men faced defeats in their first two matches before making a strong comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, crushing the side by 8 wickets on return to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, who played in the match against KKR, was hit on the knee during a net session ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants and was ruled out of the game.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Mitchell Marsh punishes MI with Powerplay carnage as Hardik Pandya and co. commit shocker, ignore clear edge in 1st over
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On