Mitchell Marsh punishes MI with Powerplay carnage as Hardik Pandya and co. commit shocker, ignore clear edge in 1st over

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians clashed at the IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, and the latter were left frustrated early due to a lapse of concentration in the very first over of the match. On the fourth delivery of the match, Trent Boult found the outside edge of Mitchell Marsh’s bat, but MI didn't appeal. UltraEdge later confirmed a clear spike, turning what should have been an early breakthrough into a missed opportunity. Mitchell Marsh edged the ball in the first over of the match against MI(X)

The lack of an appeal proved costly as Marsh capitalized almost immediately. Marsh punished the MI bowlers, smashing them all over the park to rake up 60 runs in the Powerplay in just 30 deliveries. The Australian smashed 9 fours and two sixes in the first six overs, reaching his half-century in just 27 deliveries.

The moment of regret was evident when the replay flashed on the giant screen at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Hardik Pandya looked disappointed at the missed chance and Boult had a wry smile on his face after watching the replay.

MI, having won the toss and opted to bowl, were already dealing with setbacks. Rohit Sharma was unavailable due to a knee injury, and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, LSG made a change with Akash Deep playing his first match of the season; the bowler is making a comeback after an injury he sustained during India's tour of Australia last year.

Thanks to Marsh's blitzkrieg in the Powerplay, LSG enjoyed an opening stand of 76 in 7 overs before the Australia batter was out caught-and-bowled, dismissed by spinner Vignesh Puthur. MI did make a strong return, dismissing in-form Nicholas Pooran (12) and Rishabh Pant (2) in quick succession to put the hosts on the backfoot after a strong start.

MI chasing second win

Hardik Pandya's men faced defeats in their first two matches before making a strong comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, crushing the side by 8 wickets on return to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, who played in the match against KKR, was hit on the knee during a net session ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants and was ruled out of the game.