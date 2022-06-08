'A strange one': Bizarre finger injury forces Mitchell Starc to sit out Australia's 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc is set to sit out Australia's second T20I against Sri Lanka after sustaining a rather bizarre injury during the first match. Starc managed to bowl through his quota of overs despite the injury in the first match, recording figures of 3/26. The match is scheduled to take place in Colombo on Wednesday evening.

Starc sustained the injury in the opening over of the match. Play paused after the last ball of the over was bowled with Starc in discomfort and needing treatment. It was later revealed by cricket.com.au that the 32-year-old had slit the index finger of his bowling hand on his own shoe spike during the opening over.

He was allowed tape on his finger last night as the injury occurred during the match but the same can't be said for the second match.

Australia went on to win the first match by 10 wickets. Starc's three-wicket haul and Josh Hazlewood's 4/16 helped them dismiss Sri Lanka for 128 runs. Captain Aaron Finch and opening partner David Warner then scored unbeaten half centuries to ensure that the reigning T20 World Cup champions win the match without losing a wicket.

"It was a strange one," said Hazlewood, who won the player of the match award, after the game about Starc's injury. "Once his left leg came back through, he clipped it on the spike, so he's got a little cut on his bowling finger. He was allowed to strap it tonight being an external blow in this game (but) can't strap it (Wednesday) night so that might cause a few problems."

