Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mitchell Starc ‘surprised’ by Rahul Dravid’s bizarre decision in DC vs RR Super Over, claims ‘we had the…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 17, 2025 08:25 AM IST

Mitchell Starc commented on RR's strategy decision during the Super Over on Wednesday, and revealed that he was ‘surprised’ by their game plan.

Rajasthan Royals fans were left fuming after the team’s defeat to Delhi Capitals, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The DC vs RR match was decided in the Super Over, and questionable strategical decisions by the hosts led to a defeat.

Mitchell Starc was surprised by RR and Rahul Dravid's batting strategy decision in the Super Over.(AP/Reuters)
Mitchell Starc was surprised by RR and Rahul Dravid's batting strategy decision in the Super Over.(AP/Reuters)

In the Super Over, RR were batting first, and decided to go with left-handers against DC pacer Mitchell Starc.

Also Read: Riyan Parag becomes latest victim of umpire's gauge test, forced to change bat after replacing injured Samson vs DC

During the run-chase Starc was pivotal for DC, and when RR needed 31 off 18 balls, he conceded only eight runs in the 18th over and also got 50-up Nitish Rana, with a yorker. In the final over with RR needing nine runs, Starc’s heroics enforced a Super Over, and then once again, he came out on top, restricting them to only 11/2.

What did Mitchell Starc say?

Speaking after the match, Starc revealed that he was surprised by RR’s decision to send left-handed batters against him in the Super Over. The home side and their head coach Rahul Dravid decided to go with Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal was the other left-handed batter. Starc only faced problems against Riyan Parag, who is right-handed, and Dravid’s plan didn’t work out.

Speaking after the match, Starc was asked about RR’s decision to go with left-handed openers in the Super Over. “Was a bit of a surprise to see left-handers come in with my angle as the ball was tailing back in. Got one wrong there with the side line no-ball, but we had the batting depth then to chase that down”, he said.

Mitchell Starc ‘surprised’ by Rahul Dravid’s bizarre decision in DC vs RR Super Over, claims ‘we had the…’

The win sent DC to top of the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points in six matches, packed with five wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, RR are eighth with two wins and five losses. Axar Patel’s captaincy has been a breath of fresh air for DC this season, as they were skippered by Rishabh Pant until last season.

Pant was released by DC ahead of the mega-auction and LSG acquired him for 27 Crores, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Meanwhile, DC roped in KL Rahul, who was LSG’s skipper until last season, for 14 Crores in a likewise replacement choice.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Mitchell Starc ‘surprised’ by Rahul Dravid’s bizarre decision in DC vs RR Super Over, claims ‘we had the…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On