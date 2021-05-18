Home / Cricket / Mithali, Harmanpreet thank BCCI for charter to Mumbai and regular RT-PCR tests at home
cricket

Mithali, Harmanpreet thank BCCI for charter to Mumbai and regular RT-PCR tests at home

India women and England will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Mithali Raj (R)(BCCI)

India women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not only arranging charters to take the cricketers to Mumbai for the two-week quarantine ahead of the UK tour, but also for conducting regular RT-PCR tests at home with an eye on COVID-19.

"Traveling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter flight to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home," Mithali tweeted.

Harmanpreet while thanking the board also said some players made their own choice of travel to Mumbai, keeping in mind the distance and individual convenience.

"The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

Women's Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur.

