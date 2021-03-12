Home / Cricket / Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10000 international runs
cricket

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10000 international runs

Captain of the India women’s team, Mithali Raj on Friday became the first woman cricketer from the country and only the second overall to score 10,000 international runs
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Mithali Raj while batting against South Africa. (BCCI)

Captain of the India women’s team, Mithali Raj on Friday became the first woman cricketer from the country and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.

Mithali, playing her 212th ODI for India, achieved the landmark during the third match of the bilateral series against South Africa, with a boundary off medium-pacer Anne Bosch before getting out the next ball.

Mithali has scored 663 runs from 10 Tests with a highest of 214 at an average of 51. In T20Is, Mithali averages an impressive 37.52 having scored 2364 runs from 89 matches. ODI cricket is where Mithali is at her best, having scored 6974 runs from 212 matches, including seven centuries and 54 fifties.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss

India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets

India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images

'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Mithali Raj is currently the second highest run getter in women's international cricket. (SI)

Mithali is second only to Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards, a former England cricketer, has scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali, who has 75 fifties and eight centuries, is likely to overtake Edwards in the near future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mithali raj
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP