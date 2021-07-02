Mithali Raj declared fit to play third ODI against England

India women's team captain Mithali Raj is set to play the side's third ODI against England on Sunday, the BCCI said in a tweet. Mithali scored her 2nd consecutive fifty in the 2nd ODI against England, helping her team to post a total of 221. But she did not come out on the field after India's innings came to end, due to neck pain.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian team as India women's team came out to the 222-run total in the 2nd ODI, with Radha Yadav as the substitute fielder in place of Mithali.

But on Friday, the BCCI, in a tweet, confirmed that Mithali has recovered from her neck pain and will return to action in the 3rd ODI.

"Captain @M_Raj03 has recovered and is training with the girls as we prepare for the 3rd WODI tomorrow here at New Road, Worcester," the BCCI tweeted with photos of Mithali training with the team.

England successfully chased down the 222-run total in the 2nd ODI, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The 3rd ODI will be a chance for Mithali-led Indian team to avoid a cleansweep.

The two teams will play a three-match T20I series starting from July 9th.

