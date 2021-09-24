Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mithali Raj reacts after Jhulan Goswami's last-ball no ball costs India the match against Australia

Jhulan bowled an over-the-waist full toss which was hit straight to fielder by Nicola Carey, triggering celebrations in the Indian camp but the delivery was declared a no-ball by the TV umpire.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:50 PM IST
India's Mithali Raj(AP)

India skipper Mithali Raj did not expect the veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami to bowl a no-ball in the final delivery of the game as the must-win second ODI slipped out of team's grasp, in Mackay on Friday.

Australia required three runs off the final ball but the wet conditions made it difficult for Goswami to control the ball.

She bowled an over-the-waist full toss which was hit straight to fielder by Nicola Carey, triggering celebrations in the Indian camp but the delivery was declared a no-ball by the TV umpire.

Australia managed two runs from the last ball to claim the match as well as the series.

"For me, it was quite a nervous last ball because anything could have happened, we didn't expect a no-ball but it's part of the game and we were all on the edge of our seats. We will continue to put up the show we did today," said Mithali.

Keeping her chin up, despite the defeat, Mithali praised the quality shown by the players of both the teams.

"This was a great game of cricket from both the teams. It was a great cricket display with almost 550 runs scored. We still want to win the next game.

"The batting department has done well, Smriti and Richa have done well. For me, it was a nervous last ball, because anything would have happened," she said.

Player-of-the-match Beth Mooney, who scored an unbeaten 125 in Australia's successful chase said, ideally she should not have let the game drag on till the last over.

"To be honest, I was disappointed that we left it for the last over. It was a great partnership (with Carey) at the end and thought we had really great plans. We were guessing what they were going to bowl, you just got to run hard and was lucky I had a bit left in the tank," she said.

I probably had the best pre-season, credit to the support staff. I do like batting as an opener. But I'm a big fan of Rachel (Haynes)."

Australia skipper Meg Lanning lauded the Indian attack for making it a close contest.

"India bowled pretty well. The way the game finished, it was incredible. We got that depth in the team, we got that batting and bowling. This shows the versatility in the group. India played well for majority of the game, so happy with the win," she said.

"It's certainly the most eventful game we have been a part of. We are looking forward to a really good contest in the third game." 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
