Mithali Raj's fifty in vain as England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets

India captain Mithali Raj's half century went in vain as England women's team picked up an eight-wicket win over India's women's team in the first ODI at County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. After being asked to bat first, India women's team got off to a poor start losing both openers - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma - by the 10th over, with just 27 runs on board.

Mithali Raj scored 72 runs in 108 balls which helped India to post a challenging total of 201/8 in 50 overs, even though the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Taniya Bhati dismissed England opener, Lauren Winfield, for just 16 runs in the 5th over, giving hopes to India that they will be able to defend the total.

But her opening partner Tammy Beaumont kept the scoreboard ticking, and she stitched a partnership with captain Knight before the latter was dismissed for 18.

Beaumont stitched an unbeaten 119-run stand with Natalie Sciver as the duo chased down the total to give their team a huge 108-run win.

While Beaumont smashed 87 runs in 87 balls, Sciver hammered 74 runs in 74 runs as England women won the match in 34.5 overs.

Wih the win, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The 2nd match of the series will be played on Wednesday.

