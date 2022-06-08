Mithali was the best thing to happen to Indian cricket: Shantha Rangaswamy

Everyone has to retire, we should not feel sad about it but rejoice for all the contribution she has made and the high standard she has set

Unfortunately, we Indians don’t like to appreciate the greatness amongst ourselves. I think India has produced the best batsmen and best batswomen.

She never took any game lightly, was always at it. She was as good when she retired as when she made her debut.

She was at home wherever she played, India or abroad. She got a double hundred in England. I have seen and read about Rahul Dravid working for long hours on his batting, she would do the same, a master technician.

If you look at her record, it speaks for itself, she has the highest number of wins. I was the first captain, and I have seen all the captains, I can say with certainty that she was the best.

Towards the fag end of her career, she faced a lot of hurdles, it happens to all cricketers, especially the greater ones, but the way she has handled it and emerged from it (was great to see).

Then later on when I was chairman of selection committee, I interacted with her on many occasions, she was very level headed. There were complaints that she was aloof but then that is her strong point in the sense that her concentration level was high. It was that she was so focussed, didn't want any distraction.

I was doing commentary at the 2000 World Cup organised in New Zealand , where I saw her playing for the first time. She played with such good technique, one of my fellow commentators described her batting as “poetry in motion”. I think she got a half-century against South Africa and India won.

Ever since her debut she has been the main batter and there was not a one per cent drop in her performance till the date of her retirement. Forget the sceptics who simply target her for the strike rate -- when wickets are falling at the other end you don’t look at the strike rate, you look at saving the ship when it is sinking. I can tell you one thing: she has been the greatest cricketer India has ever produced. I know there will be a lot of doubting Thomases but it’s close to 50 years now that I have been following women’s cricket, I can say with authority that she has been the best thing that happened to Indian cricket.

Twenty-three years is a long, long career. Many of us just hang on with our nose just above the water but she has been standing tall in all those 23 years. She deserves all the awards. Her contribution is no less than Sachin Tendulkar’s because she has held the women’s team together. Let’s hope more Mithali's emerge in the years to come and the country benefits from it.

Her contribution to the game has been stupendous. I would just like to stand up and salute and say well done. She has brought a lot of glory to the country which is the most important thing. She has always played for the team. Towards the fag end of her career, she has put up with a lot of unwanted things, but the motivation to do well for the country has driven her. I think there’s nothing to feel sorry about her retirement, it is something to rejoice at the contribution she has made, rejoice at the sacrifices she has made, rejoice at the successes she has had.

Till date Mithali has been the best batter and the most successful captain as well.

Her contribution to the game has been stupendous. I would just like to stand up and salute and say well done. She has brought a lot of glory to the country which is the most important thing. She has always played for the team. Towards the fag end of her career, she has put up with a lot of unwanted things, but the motivation to do well for the country has driven her. I think there’s nothing to feel sorry about her retirement, it is something to rejoice at the contribution she has made, rejoice at the sacrifices she has made, rejoice at the successes she has had.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twenty-three years is a long, long career. Many of us just hang on with our nose just above the water but she has been standing tall in all those 23 years. She deserves all the awards. Her contribution is no less than Sachin Tendulkar’s because she has held the women’s team together. Let’s hope more Mithali's emerge in the years to come and the country benefits from it.

Ever since her debut she has been the main batter and there was not a one per cent drop in her performance till the date of her retirement. Forget the sceptics who simply target her for the strike rate -- when wickets are falling at the other end you don’t look at the strike rate, you look at saving the ship when it is sinking. I can tell you one thing: she has been the greatest cricketer India has ever produced. I know there will be a lot of doubting Thomases but it’s close to 50 years now that I have been following women’s cricket, I can say with authority that she has been the best thing that happened to Indian cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I was doing commentary at the 2000 World Cup organised in New Zealand , where I saw her playing for the first time. She played with such good technique, one of my fellow commentators described her batting as “poetry in motion”. I think she got a half-century against South Africa and India won.

Then later on when I was chairman of selection committee, I interacted with her on many occasions, she was very level headed. There were complaints that she was aloof but then that is her strong point in the sense that her concentration level was high. It was that she was so focussed, didn't want any distraction.

Towards the fag end of her career, she faced a lot of hurdles, it happens to all cricketers, especially the greater ones, but the way she has handled it and emerged from it (was great to see).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captaincy record

If you look at her record, it speaks for itself, she has the highest number of wins. I was the first captain, and I have seen all the captains, I can say with certainty that she was the best.

Touring abroad

She was at home wherever she played, India or abroad. She got a double hundred in England. I have seen and read about Rahul Dravid working for long hours on his batting, she would do the same, a master technician.

She never took any game lightly, was always at it. She was as good when she retired as when she made her debut.

Unfortunately, we Indians don’t like to appreciate the greatness amongst ourselves. I think India has produced the best batsmen and best batswomen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Everyone has to retire, we should not feel sad about it but rejoice for all the contribution she has made and the high standard she has set

– As told to Sharad Deep