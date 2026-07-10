Modi, Albanese launch initiatives to strengthen sporting ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a slew of initiatives to strengthen sporting ties between the two nations, including a ‘Roadmap for Sports Collaboration’ recognising Australia’s hosting of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane and India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Friday. (@narendramodi X)

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The two leaders were present at an event at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Albanese announced that the opening match of the Australian men’s Big Bash League, featuring the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Perth Scorchers, will take place in Chennai this December. It will be the first foreign cricket league set to be organised in India.

Modi described cricket as a natural connection between the two nations.

“I am happy that a match of the Big Bash League will be held in Chennai. For any sporting league to organise an event in India comes with the guarantee of wider reach and viewership,” said Modi.

“Sports is a strong link in the relations between India and Australia. Together with PM Albanese, I am very happy to launch the India-Australia Sport Collaboration. Besides cricket we will strengthen our partnership in other fields of sports -- sports training, sports science and technology,” said Modi.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have democratised sports in India. Through Khelo India we have reached small towns, villages and ordinary people. Today we see sporting talent is not only limited to big cities, it is coming from every corner and from different backgrounds of India. We are going to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and as PM Albanese said, we are also trying to host the 2036 Olympics. Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics. To host such global events, infrastructure will be created at a mega scale, which means new opportunities to learn and work together will arise in the coming years,” Modi said in his address at the MCG, in the presence of Australian cricket legends Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have democratised sports in India. Through Khelo India we have reached small towns, villages and ordinary people. Today we see sporting talent is not only limited to big cities, it is coming from every corner and from different backgrounds of India. We are going to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and as PM Albanese said, we are also trying to host the 2036 Olympics. Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics. To host such global events, infrastructure will be created at a mega scale, which means new opportunities to learn and work together will arise in the coming years,” Modi said in his address at the MCG, in the presence of Australian cricket legends Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar. {{/usCountry}}

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Albanese said Australia will support India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

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“With India hosting the 2030 CWG, Australia hosting the 2032 Olympics and India bidding for the 2036 Olympics-- which I am certain Australia will support --there is a decade of opportunities in front of us for more friendly rivalries, serious contests and increased co-operation across the board,” said Albanese.

Modi presented former Australia captain Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting more than two decades ago, when he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Building on the 2023 MoU on cooperation in sports, the key focus areas identified under this roadmap are capacity building, sports science and technology research, collaboration in the build up to major sporting events, promoting collaboration in the sports industry and investment platform, and launching joint initiatives for ‘Women in Sports Partnership.’

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As per the roadmap, Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be encouraged to work towards a commitment to host annual BBL matches in India.