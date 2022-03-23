IPL 2022: CSK still fret over star all-rounder's unavailability; likely to miss season opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team have won the prestigious tournament four times and will look to make it five as they enter the competition as the defending champions.

However, even before the start of the tournament the team were struck with a huge blow in the form of Deepak Chahar, who is likely to miss a major part of the tournament.

The problems has now compounded as reports suggest that the franchise could miss out on the services of Moeen Ali in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, which will be played on March 26. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the player is yet to receive his travel clearance to fly to India and be a part of the T20 league.

It mentioned that the England all-rounder will have to report in Mumbai by Wednesday in order to take part in the fixture. After reaching the country, Ali would have to stay in mandatory three-day quarantine to enter the IPL bio-secure environment.

"He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers. We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, was quoted as saying in a report in Cricbuzz on Saturday (March 19).

"Even the BCCI has got itself involved to help us. We are hoping that he will get the papers by Monday," he added.

Moeen had a good season with the bat in the previous edition, scoring 357 runs from 15 innings and scalped 6 wickets. He was one of the four players who were retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction held last month.