Home / Cricket / Moeen Ali named England vice-captain for fourth Test against India
cricket

Moeen Ali named England vice-captain for fourth Test against India

England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday, announced Moeen Ali will be Joe Root's deputy in the fourth Test against India which begins from Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:25 PM IST
England's Moeen Ali(ANI)

World is moving at a fast pace for England all-rounder Moeen Ali. From not being in the Test squad for the first match at Nottingham to being named as the vice-captain of the England side for the fourth Test match at The Oval in London, Moeen has climbed up the ladder at a fast pace in a matter of weeks.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, announced that Moeen Ali will be Joe Root's deputy in the fourth Test against India which begins from Thursday.

"All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as England Test vice-captain for the fourth Test match against India at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday," ECB said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Moeen's elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

The 34-year-old Moeen has so far played 63 Tests for England, scoring 2879 runs with five hundreds and also has 193 wickets to his credit with five five-wicket hauls with his off-breaks.

In this Test match, England have brought back Mark Wood, who has recovered from his shoulder injury and Chris Woakes, who was out of action during the first three games due to injury issues.

