Moeen Ali’s Test retirement a fresh reminder the format needs booster shot

Better planning of fixtures will be a boon too. Imagine losing the fifth Test between India and England in the last series! What’s also needed is greater involvement of all Test-playing countries. Currently, most action is centered on three, which is limiting development and growth of the format globally.

Remember, though, the role models of budding cricketers may largely be located in T20 or ODI heroes. To win over the current generation, it’s not enough to just talk of the glory of Test cricket in the past sense, rather make it `sexy’ for the present. This can come through adroit marketing, enlightened mentoring, tutoring and what have you that put Tests on a pedestal impossible to ignore, or surrender easily.

These are not trifling considerations. What’s crucial is how many youngsters grow up coveting the five-day format so much that they want to be a part of it. If more youngsters want to play Tests vis-a-vis other formats, it’s not a bad equation.

Fact is players will opt out—early, late, whenever—because of multiple choices available. Moreover, switching from one format to the other can be challenging for me. Few do it with a high degree of excellence. Some players will find Test cricket mentally draining.

Getting selected by a T20 franchise, for instance, is like a campus hiring with stock ops and a fancy car. Something the previous generation of cricketers could never have even dreamt of. With this also comes greater insecurity, more playing days in a year, massive lifestyle changes to remain fit, etc. Why should the money players earn today be scoffed at?

For instance, in the `old’ days, cricket was also a means to a corporate or government job for most in the sub-continent, but the biggest lament of players then was that they were paid farthings. Today, top players earn in crores. The game is fundamentally still the same, what’s changed is the economics and demands.

Transition from the old to the new is always jumpy, uneven, at times painful as sensibilities, ambitions, practices and mindsets get churned. Lament at how some of this happens or its consequences is not misplaced, but ascribing greed to players opting out of Test cricket ignores how socio-eco-political developments influence desires, ambitions and lifestyle.

