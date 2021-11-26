Mohammad Amir plays down revival of India-Pakistan bilateral series, bats for T10 in Olympics

India and Pakistan last met in a bilateral series almost a decade ago and ever since both the cricketing giants have only played in the ICC events, the latest being the T20 World Cup match played on October 24, which Babar Azam-led unit won by ten wickets.

The lack of cricket between the two have always been argued, generating mixed reactions not only from the two parties involved but third parties too have shown keen interest in reviving the cricketing ties between the arch rivals.

In latest development, the Dubai Cricket Council chairman Abdul Rahman Falaknaz earlier this week rendered his support to host the bilateral meets in UAE.

However, when asked to former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir, the 29-year-old hailed the chairman's “gesture” but played down the chances of a bilateral meet between the two anytime soon, stating it will take a lot of efforts from the governments of both the countries.

“Until the governments from the two countries do not sit down to discuss their problems, till then the third parties cannot do anything. It also depends on the cricket boards of both the nations and what their thought process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it will be great for the sport,” Amir, who plays for Bangla Tigers in the ongoing T10 League in UAE, said while addressing a virtual media meet UAE on Thursday.

The former Pakistan cricketer also touched upon the possibility of cricket being included in the Olympic roster and sounded confident of the sport soon becoming a “world-wide game”.

“Look, cricket is going to be a world-wide game now. After football, cricket is the most followed game, specially in Asia. It's going to be very exciting if this happens,” the pacer said.

Amir believes the T10 format, which is the shortest among all the others has the potential and it will subsequently help in developing the sport in European countries, citing the examples of Russia, Spain and Switzerland.

Amir, who has announced his retirement from international cricket last year, has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan.

