Watch: After getting smashed for six, Mohammad Amir castles Avishka Fernando's stumps and gives batter a fiery send-off

Former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir surely knows how to make an instant impact and such was the case when the speedster was playing franchise cricket in Sri Lanka. The 29-year-old, who is part of Galle Gladiators in the ongoing Lanka Premier League, grabbed the spotlight during his side's match against Jaffna Kings as he dismissed star opener Avishka Fernando in some style.

The incident took place in the first over of Jaffna's stiff 189-run chase, with Fernando kicking-off the action by smoking Amir's length delivery for a gigantic six over the mid-wicket region. Amir then went on to clean up the batter in the following delivery as his in-swinging delivery passed through the gap between Fernando's bat and pads. Soon after dismissing him, Amir was seen giving the opener a fiery send-off, the video of which was shared on social media by a fan.

Amir scalped just that one wicket in the contest but it was enough to grab the fans' attention. He bowled three overs and conceded 22 runs.

Medium-pacer Nuwan Thushara did the most damage from the Gladiators camp as he completed a fifer even before completing his four-over quota. The bowler gave away 13 runs in the 3.5 overs he bowled.

Riding on Thushara's efforts, Jaffna were bundled out for 124 in 16.5 overs. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the highest run-scorer from Jaffna camp. He scored 59 off 37 balls, which included four 4s and three 6s.

For Gladiators Kusal Mendis scored 85 off 53 balls and the wicketkeeper-batter found great support by his opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka, who accumulated 55 from 42 deliveries.

