Mohammad Kaif questions India’s decision to remove Rishabh Pant as Test vice captain

Former India player Mohammad Kaif had slammed the decision to remove Rishabh Pant as Test vice-captain. Pant was removed from the position ahead of the one-off Test vs Afghanistan, and Kaif pointed out that the wicketkeeper has made zero mistakes in his red-ball cricket career and deserves better.

Rishabh Pant is no longer India's vice-captain in Tests.(AFP)

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The LSG captain was seen as one of the leaders of India's future in Test cricket. He was given the vice-captaincy during England's tour last year and also led them in a Test vs South Africa. Those decisions hinted that he was being groomed for a long-term role.

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But the selectors decided to change the vice-captain and KL Rahul returned to the leadership group. The decision also led to contrasting reactions from fans and former players, with many questioning the decision. Kaif felt that Pant's poor IPL 2026 campaign could have made the selectors decide to remove him from the role. He has struggled with both bat and as captain during the tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} “Rishabh Pant has not done anything wrong. Red ball and white ball cricket are two very different formats,” Kaif said while reacting to the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rishabh Pant has not done anything wrong. Red ball and white ball cricket are two very different formats,” Kaif said while reacting to the decision. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “You are judging him based on the IPL, saying that he is not doing a good job as captain, that his team is losing, and that he is not scoring runs. But I believe there is no bigger match winner for India in Tests, as a batter, than Rishabh Pant,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You are judging him based on the IPL, saying that he is not doing a good job as captain, that his team is losing, and that he is not scoring runs. But I believe there is no bigger match winner for India in Tests, as a batter, than Rishabh Pant,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kaif also pointed his performances overseas over the years, including his memorable innings at the Gabba against Australia and crucial knocks in England and South Africa. According to him, those performances should matter far more than a few disappointing weeks in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaif also pointed his performances overseas over the years, including his memorable innings at the Gabba against Australia and crucial knocks in England and South Africa. According to him, those performances should matter far more than a few disappointing weeks in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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The former India batter also questioned the consistency in selection policies and compared Pant’s situation with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

“KL Rahul is 34 years old. On one hand, you do not pick Mohammed Shami, saying that age is not on his side and that you are looking at younger players. So, I would want them to be consistent,” Kaif said.

“Either go by form, regardless of age, and if you are scoring runs or taking wickets, you should get picked. Because I think Rishabh Pant deserved to continue as vice captain,” he added.

India are currently going through a transition phase in Test cricket, and every leadership decision is being closely watched. While Rahul’s experience adds stability to the side, Pant’s removal as vice captain has once again raised questions over India’s long term leadership planning in the longest format.

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