Punjab Kings told to put respect on Yuzvendra Chahal’s name after spinner bowls just one over against Gujarat Titans

The Indian Premier League ‘Revenge Week’ is underway as the race for the top-4 tightens further, with even the early-season Invincibles beginning to hesitate in their push to secure a qualification spot. Punjab Kings, who started the season with a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans, went on to script history with a seven-match unbeaten streak. However, they have since suffered back-to-back defeats, with the latest loss coming as a revenge win for the Shubman Gill-led side. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans (PTI)

The match on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad turned into a thriller, as a six from Washington Sundar off Marcus Stoinis on the second-last ball helped his side cross the line with a 4-wicket win against the table-toppers. Despite a modest total of 164 to defend, the Shreyas Iyer-led side saw the PBKS bowling unit put up a competitive fight in the middle, attempting to capitalise on what they observed from the GT bowlers’ dominant display in the first innings. However, certain on-field bowling decisions during the second innings came under scrutiny, with many arguing they could have changed the outcome of PBKS’s defence last night.

Former India cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif was surprised by Yuzvendra Chahal’s limited role in the match. Chahal, arguably the finest wicket taker in the tournament’s history with 228 IPL wickets, was introduced only in the 14th over, a decision Kaif questioned, saying he deserved a bigger role given his experience. He also noted that a majority of Chahal’s wickets came during his eight-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he thrived on the flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, often regarded as a batter’s paradise. Chahal bowled just one over on the night, conceding 13 runs.

“It surprises me to see the highest wicket taker of ipl history Yuzi Chahal bowl just one over against GT. Remember he has 228 ipl wickets in which 139 have come on the flat Chinnaswamy during his 8 years with RCB,” Kaif wrote on his X.

Chahal's credentials However, Kaif acknowledged that pitch conditions might have played a role in the decision regarding Chahal, as pacers enjoyed the evening in Ahmedabad, a sight rarely seen on today’s batter-friendly surfaces. Despite this, he encouraged the PBKS management to back Chahal’s capabilities and his ability to adapt.

“Ok, the pitch had grass, but Chahal is an IPL great he could have found ways to get wickets. Punjab needs to trust him more,” Kaif added.

Kaif’s remarks carry weight, especially as PBKS bought Chahal ahead of this IPL edition for INR 18 crore, adding his vast experience and wicket-taking ability to a well-balanced squad that finished runners-up last season after their defeat to RCB in the 2025 final. Despite a slow start with his new franchise, managing just seven wickets in nine matches thus far, it remains to be seen how quickly he adapts and earns greater trust as PBKS enter a crucial phase of the season while eyeing their maiden championship.