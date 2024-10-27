Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as Pakistan white-ball captain, Salman Ali Agha vice-captain

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday named Mohammad Rizwan as the new Pakistan white-ball captain while Salman Ali Agha has been named as his deputy. The announcement was made just hours after the squads for the upcoming Australia and Zimbabwe tour were announced. Speaking to reporters, Mohsin Naqvi said, “We will give him all the support that is needed. We need to back our young talent, and we also need to strengthen our domestic cricket structure.” October 22, 2024 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during practice REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro(REUTERS)

During the same press conference, the PCB chairman said that Babar Azam was not pushed by the board to leave the captaincy. He said that the right-handed batter told him that he wants to let go of the leadership to focus on his own game.

In an official statement, Rizwan said, "I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake."

“I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters," he added.

Before the start of the England Test series, Babar Azam had announced that he is stepping down as Pakistan's white-ball captain to "prioritise his performance." However, poor returns in the first Test meant that Babar was dropped from the squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England.

Speaking of Mohammad Rizwan, he has played 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is for Pakistan. In both the formats, Rizwan averages 40.15 (ODIs) and 48.72 (T20Is).

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi return for Australia white-ball tour

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah who were dropped from Pakistan's Test squad, have made their way back for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia. However, the trio have been rested for the Zimbabwe series.

The Australia tour will run from November 4-18, while the matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will be played from November 24 to December 5.

Mohammad Rizwan will be available for the Australia matches and Zimbabwe ODIs, but will be rested from the Zimbabwe T20Is.

Uncapped players in the ODI squad include Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Saim Ayub. Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha join the T20I squad for the first time.

The PCB has also awarded 12-month central contracts to 25 men’s cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from July 1, 2024. The contracts have been offered under the structure that was agreed last year between the players and the PCB for a three-year period.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been awarded Category A contracts while Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood have been named in Category B list.

Category C has nine players while Category D has 11 players.