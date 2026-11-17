Mohammed Shami, the senior Indian pacer, will now represent the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The speedster who recently retired from Tests, has been traded by the Lucknow Super Giants, and will be seen donning the pink jersey in the 2027 edition of the T20 tournament. Mohammed Shami traded to Rajasthan Royals by Lucknow Super Giants. (PTI)

The Royals traded Sam Curran to the Lucknow franchise and got Shami and spinner M Siddharth in exchange. Shami, who was acquired by LSG for INR 10 crore, will now move to the Royals at a revised fee of INR 8 crore.

Shami will now further strengthen the Royals' bowling attack, which already boasts Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. The right-arm speedster has 145 wickets to his name in 132 matches.

When it comes to left-arm spinner M Siddharth, he moved from LSG to the Royals for his existing fee of INR 75 lakh. Meanwhile, all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded to LSG from RR for his existing fee of INR 2.4 crore.

Curran has taken 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career so far. Known for his variations and ability to deliver under pressure, Curran will add valuable depth and versatility to the squad.