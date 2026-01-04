Mohammed Shami's future put under the spotlight after yet another ODI snub: 'He's not someone who came yesterday'

Mohammed Shami’s non-inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI fixtures against New Zealand became an important talking point, as the veteran Indian seamer couldn’t crack a group of five seam bowling options despite finding form, rhythm, and fitness in the months leading up to a potential return. Mohammed Shami hasn't played for India since March 2025.(AFP)

Now with 10 months away from the international game, the BCCI selectors seemed to have moved on from the 35-year-old fast bowler from Bengal, despite his brilliance for India over the years and reliability across formats.

Therefore, Shami’s non-selection despite wickets and consistent performances has caused some pundits to question what he would need to do to earn a chance again, since he remains hungry for playing time for India and doesn’t look far off his level on the domestic circuit.

This included former India seamer Irfan Pathan, who raised the question on his Youtube channel. “The biggest talking point is Mohammed Shami. What is his future? He’s not someone who came yesterday, played a few matches and left. He has taken 450-500 international wickets, which is a huge number.” argued Pathan.

‘If fitness is the concern…’

Pathan brought up the concerns with Shami’s fitness, the seamer having battled chronic pain since the end of the 2023 World Cup. However, his regular performances for Bengal in this season’s domestic red- and white-ball tournaments seems to have settled that particular concern – leading Pathan to question the selection panel’s omission.

“If you have taken more than 400 wickets and then you get dropped and questions are raised about your fitness – that happens with everyone. As long as you play cricket, you have to keep proving yourself,” said Pathan. “But Shami has already bowled 200 overs. After bowling 200 overs, if fitness is the question, then fitness has already been shown. What more improvement is needed, only the selection committee knows what they are thinking.”

IPL is key for Shami

Shami loses out on a place, with the seam bowling ranks for the series being led by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, and also including Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. It is a battery crafted with half an eye on the future, certainly, but one Shami has made clear publicly he still wishes to be a part of.

So how does Shami crack the team again? For Pathan, it comes down to shining when most eyes are on him. Now representing Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Pathan believes Shami must elevate that team with his bowling performances.

“If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc. I would take the new ball and perform at such a level. Domestic cricket performances are discussed, but when the IPL comes and you show your old rhythm and fitness, then no one can ignore you,” said the Indian all-rounder.

“The whole world watches the IPL. If you perform there, you make your place in the squad again. I believe his doors should not be closed.”