Mohammed Siraj sends back Sam Konstas and Travis Head in one over to silence booing Sydney crowd

A fired-up Mohammed Siraj pegged Australia back with a double-wicket over in the morning session of Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the SCG in Sydney. After stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah started the day by getting Marnus Labuschagne nicking to Rishabh Pant in the 7th over of Australia's innings to become the Indian bowler with the most wickets (32*) in a series Down Under, Siraj joined the party. Jeered and booed on most Australian grounds ever since his on-field tussle with Travis Head, Siraj meant business. The signs were there in the second innings of the last Test in Melbourne, and on Saturday, it reached its optimum level. India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after talking the wicket of Australia's Sam Konstas(AP)

Siraj, who kept the high-flying Sam Konstas quiet with his tight line and length, got one to nibble away from a fuller length in the 12th over. Konstas couldn't resist the temptation of a hard drive and got an outside edge to gully where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch. The wicket was greeted by loud cheers from the Indian fans, followed by boos from the Australians, but Siraj was having none of it. He was charged up.

Danger man Travis Head walked in at No.5 and got off the mark with a booming flick shot for four. But unlike the first three Tests, India appeared to have a clear plan for Head. It worked in Melbourne, where Head managed a duck and 1. It did in Sydney too. Siraj ran in with a couple of catchers in the inner ring on the on-side, giving Head the illusion of a body-line bouncer and then bowled him the perfect delivery angling across the left-hander from a good length to get the outside edge. KL Rahul, at second slip, was not going to let that go.

Siraj gets Konstas, Head in same over

Australia were reduced to 39 for 4 in 12 overs as India made a strong comeback after being bowled out for 185 on Day 1 of the series decider.

Late on the first day's play, Bumrah had accounted for Usman Khawaja (2) on the last ball before stumps after a heated argument with Sam Konstas.

Australia are currently leading the series 2-1. India need to win this Test in order to square the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.