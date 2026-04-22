Mohsin Khan does what Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood couldn’t—strangles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with wicket-maiden burst

Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t do it. Neither could Josh Hazlewood nor Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With absolute disdain, showing little regard for reputation or seniority, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had taken each of the seasoned campaigners to the cleaners this season. That audacity shot his stocks up, with experts even urging the BCCI to fast-track the teenage prodigy into the Indian team straight after IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for just eight runs(ANI Picture Service)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, on Wednesday, Sooryavanshi was strangled in a fashion not witnessed before this season. Mohsin Khan of the Lucknow Super Giants did not just contain him—he forced the left-hander into submission with a near-perfect tactical trap.

Mohsin bowled a maiden over to Sooryavanshi—the first such instance against the batter this season—which eventually culminated in the prized wicket. The plan was simple yet precise: hard lengths aimed at the body, denying the batter any room to free his arms, combined with subtle variations. Some deliveries straightened off the pitch, others gripped the surface and darted away late, making stroke-making increasingly difficult.

LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An unrelenting sequence of five dot balls built the pressure. Then came the moment of release—manufactured rather than earned. Mohsin angled one towards the leg side, tempting Sooryavanshi into a cross-batted heave. Desperate to break free, the batter obliged, only to slice it aerially towards cover. Digvesh Rathi completed a fine running catch to seal the dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An unrelenting sequence of five dot balls built the pressure. Then came the moment of release—manufactured rather than earned. Mohsin angled one towards the leg side, tempting Sooryavanshi into a cross-batted heave. Desperate to break free, the batter obliged, only to slice it aerially towards cover. Digvesh Rathi completed a fine running catch to seal the dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} It was also the first time this season that Sooryavanshi recorded a strike rate below 100, falling for 8 off 11 deliveries. His only runs came from two boundaries struck in the opening over against Prince Yadav. With those strokes, however, he still etched his name in the record books—becoming the fastest to 500 runs in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 227 balls, surpassing Glenn Maxwell’s previous record of 260 balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was also the first time this season that Sooryavanshi recorded a strike rate below 100, falling for 8 off 11 deliveries. His only runs came from two boundaries struck in the opening over against Prince Yadav. With those strokes, however, he still etched his name in the record books—becoming the fastest to 500 runs in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 227 balls, surpassing Glenn Maxwell’s previous record of 260 balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier in the match, Mohammad Shami had set the tone with a double strike, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel off consecutive deliveries after LSG opted to bowl first.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON