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Mohsin Khan does what Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood couldn’t—strangles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with wicket-maiden burst

It was also the first time this season that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recorded a strike rate below 100, falling for 8 off 11 deliveries

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 08:42 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t do it. Neither could Josh Hazlewood nor Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With absolute disdain, showing little regard for reputation or seniority, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had taken each of the seasoned campaigners to the cleaners this season. That audacity shot his stocks up, with experts even urging the BCCI to fast-track the teenage prodigy into the Indian team straight after IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for just eight runs(ANI Picture Service)

However, on Wednesday, Sooryavanshi was strangled in a fashion not witnessed before this season. Mohsin Khan of the Lucknow Super Giants did not just contain him—he forced the left-hander into submission with a near-perfect tactical trap.

Mohsin bowled a maiden over to Sooryavanshi—the first such instance against the batter this season—which eventually culminated in the prized wicket. The plan was simple yet precise: hard lengths aimed at the body, denying the batter any room to free his arms, combined with subtle variations. Some deliveries straightened off the pitch, others gripped the surface and darted away late, making stroke-making increasingly difficult.

LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026

Earlier in the match, Mohammad Shami had set the tone with a double strike, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel off consecutive deliveries after LSG opted to bowl first.

 
Mohsin Khan Jasprit Bumrah vaibhav suryavanshi ipl josh hazlewood
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Mohsin Khan does what Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood couldn’t—strangles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with wicket-maiden burst
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