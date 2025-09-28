Mohsin Naqvi lands in Dubai, ACC head all set to present Asia Cup trophy; finale all set for a controversial finish

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, arrived in Dubai to attend the all-important Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Considering Naqvi is present in Dubai, it's a given that he will be overseeing the proceedings at the post-match presentation, and he will be the one giving away the trophy to the winners of the eight-team tournament. However, his attendance at the Dubai International Stadium is all set to capture the attention of the Indian team. India and Pakistan will take on each other for the first time in an Asia Cup final. (AFP)

Naqvi's attendance at the post-match presentation can turn into a potential flashpoint, considering his recent actions and statements on social media. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has maintained a no-handshake policy with Pakistan, and it seems unlikely that the Indian players will engage with the PCB chief, who has openly made statements against India.

"As of now, information is that he will come this evening and obviously, as ACC chairman, he will be giving away the winner's trophy. Let's see what the BCCI decides," PTI quoted a tournament insider as saying.

After the group stage match against Pakistan, which India won by seven wickets, there were reports that the Suryakumar-led team might snub the presentation ceremony as they aren't willing to share the dias with Naqvi.

The tensions have been simmering between India and Pakistan throughout the Asia Cup 2025 edition. On September 14, the Indian players refused to shake hands with the opposition camp, and the contingent even shut the dressing room door when the Pakistan players came up to them for customary post-match greetings.

The PCB then accused match referee Andy Pycroft of failing to uphold the spirit of cricket, and the body wrote to the ICC, asking for his removal from the remainder of the tournament. However, the ICC rejected all these claims.

Naqvi has repeatedly failed to uphold his chair as the ACC head throughout the Asia Cup 2025 edition. He has time and time again put the interests of Pakistan first, clearly being partial. Recently, Naqvi also posted a Cristiano Ronaldo video without context, as he seemingly mocked India, referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

What happened in the Super 4s match?

In the Super 4s match, aggression was at its peak as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi constantly sledged Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

The match also saw Haris and Sahibzada Farhan making some provocative gestures, trying to get under the skin of the Indian fans. Farhan brought out the gun celebration after completing his fifty, while Rauf gestured 6-0 towards the Indian crowd after being mocked with 'Virat Kohli' chants.

The ICC fined Rauf 30 per cent of his match fees while Farhan was let go with a warning. Even India captain Suryakumar was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for making political statements after the conclusion of the group stage match.

After the victory, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stood in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.