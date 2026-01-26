Mohsin Naqvi's threat of T20 World Cup pullout might bring 'broadcaster on the road': 'Duniya hila di'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to decide the future course of action regarding the participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Over the weekend, Naqvi issued a threat of pulling out of the 20-team competition after the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland. The world body's hand was forced into taking this decision after Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. Mohsin Naqvi will meet the Pakistan Prime Minister on Monday. (AP)

Last week, the ICC held a board meeting in which the PCB voted in favour of Bangladesh's demand to shift its Group C matches to Sri Lanka. However, 14 votes were in favour of maintaining the original schedule, leading the ICC to give the BCB 24 hours to decide on its participation. The Bangladesh government did not give the go-ahead; two days later, the ICC showed Bangladesh the exit door, and Scotland got an entry into Group C.

On the same day ICC made it official, the PCB chairman, Naqvi, addressed the media in Pakistan, saying that if the Pakistan PM asked the PCB to boycott the tournament, the PCB would do so, and the ICC could then find another replacement team.

Also Read: Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: PCB awaits final government call with boycott still on table Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali reacted to Naqvi's latest remarks, saying the country's interior minister gave the broadcasters sleepless nights, given the big money-spinner the India-Pakistan match truly is.

“With what Mohsin Naqvi said in the press conference, duniya hila di unhone (he has shaken the world). He said we will ask the government about our participation. The wording he used is now not easy for the ICC. Pakistan should not boycott because we don't have to play in India, but what if our government tells us that we need to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh? Then what will happen?” Basit Ali said on the ‘Game Plan’ YouTube show.

“If Pakistan don't play the World Cup, then the broadcaster will come on the road. If Pakistan pull out, then which team will replace them? If India is to play against the replacement team, then will that game attract the same eyeballs as the India versus Pakistan match?” he added.

India versus Pakistan on February 15 India and Pakistan are both in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face off on February 15 in Colombo.

Naqvi might have issued a threat to boycott the tournament, but Pakistan named its World Cup squad on Sunday, with Salman Ali Agha set to lead the side. Babar Azam was retained in the 15-member team while Haris Rauf was shown the door following his below-par performances in the Asia Cup. Mohammad Rizwan was not picked, and his exile from the T20I team continues.

Pakistan will begin its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on the opening day of the tournament against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Before the competition, Pakistan will also take on Australia in the three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday, January 29.