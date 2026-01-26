Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: PCB awaits final government call with boycott still on table

Pakistan were the only ICC member nation to support Bangladesh in its standoff with the apex body. Earlier this month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) demanded that their World Cup group matches be shifted out of India, citing security concerns. The issue arose in the wake of the BCCI directing Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

The ICC held multiple rounds of negotiations with the BCB, but maintained that tinkering with the World Cup schedule was not an option.

With the BCB remaining firm on its stance, the ICC had no choice but to name Scotland as the replacement team, effectively shutting the World Cup door on Bangladesh.

Following the announcement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore that it was time for Pakistan to review its participation after what he termed an “unfair” act against Bangladesh by the ICC.