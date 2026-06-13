Morkel explains India’s plan as Hardik Pandya's injury opens door for Nitish Kumar Reddy

Hardik Pandya’s latest injury setback has once again raised questions over his long-term availability in the ODI setup, with India already wary of his recurring fitness issues. His absence has previously disrupted balance in major tournaments, including past World Cup campaigns, and the concern remains ahead of next year’s event. In this scenario, Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as a strong contender to stake his claim in the 50-over format.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to find place in the XI against Afghanistan.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The young all-rounder has been identified as a potential like-for-like option, especially with the way he has developed his bowling skills. His progress was evident during the IPL season, where he even took on new-ball responsibilities for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With both bat and ball showing steady improvement, Nitish is increasingly being viewed as a long-term solution India can invest in as they plan for the World Cup.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel explained that team selection for all-rounders follows the same structured planning as batting and bowling combinations, with clear room for flexibility based on conditions and availability. Addressing Pandya’s absence from the series, Morkel said the all-rounder picked up a significant niggle just before joining camp, forcing India to look at alternative options.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "You plan, you look at your options like we do in batting and bowling. Same as with the all-rounders. Unfortunately, Hardik is missing this series. He picked up a niggle, quite a niggle, very close to joining camp," he said in the press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You plan, you look at your options like we do in batting and bowling. Same as with the all-rounders. Unfortunately, Hardik is missing this series. He picked up a niggle, quite a niggle, very close to joining camp," he said in the press conference. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted the opportunity it creates for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who he believes has been in strong form over the last couple of years. Morkel added that such situations allow the team management to test depth and evaluate emerging players as India continue building towards future assignments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted the opportunity it creates for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who he believes has been in strong form over the last couple of years. Morkel added that such situations allow the team management to test depth and evaluate emerging players as India continue building towards future assignments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "But again, it's another opportunity now for Nitish Kumar Reddy. He's been playing beautifully in the last two years," said Morkel when asked how India are planning for life beyond Hardik," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But again, it's another opportunity now for Nitish Kumar Reddy. He's been playing beautifully in the last two years," said Morkel when asked how India are planning for life beyond Hardik," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read - Virat Kohli injury sparks No. 3 battle as Morne Morkel juggles India's options: 'We'll play around'

Reddy has increased his pace after making some technical adjustments. He picked up crucial wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent IPL and was equally impressive with the bat.

Morkel points out NKR's improvement

Morkel praised the development work done with Nitish, pointing to specific technical adjustments that have helped the young all-rounder become more balanced at the crease. Morkel said the focus has been on refining his batting mechanics and ensuring better control of movement, while also noting visible progress in both disciplines

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"When the players get the opportunity to work and develop their own game, look at areas where they can improve. And Nitish did that. It was from a technical point of view to get him a little bit better at the crease, more balanced, so the energy flows down the wicket," Morkel said.

“In both departments, there's improvement. So, yeah, we're excited for him to get an opportunity and see how he puts that together on an international stage. And, yeah, it's always nice to have that extra helping hand,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON