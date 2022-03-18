Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘How much cricket Dhoni, Rayudu & Uthappa would have played’: Former India all-rounder on CSK's chances in IPL 2022

CSK have won IPL on four occasion and will now look to successfully defend the title as they begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu(IPL)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have enjoyed a great run in almost all the editions of the Indian Premier League they have participated in. The team have lifted the silverware on four occasion and will now look to successfully defend the title as they begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26. 

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, however, feels that the match-readiness of senior players such as MSD, Ambati Rayudu, and Robin Uthappa will play a decisive role in CSK campaign. 

Dhoni, who hung his boots from international cricket in 2020, is yet to play a competitive match since the finals of IPL 2021. Rayudu, on the other hand, has made very few appearances for Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while the scenario remains almost similar for Uthappa, having featured in very minimal amount for Kerala in the  handful of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

Pathan made the observation during a show on Star Sports, where he said: “The only question will be on their match-playing consistency, how much cricket Dhoni, Rayudu and Robin Uthappa would have played and in what form they are.”

The former all-rounder also looks forward to see how CSK's new recruit Shivam Dube performs in the tournament. "We will also see how their new all-rounder Shivam Dube performs." 

CSK had bought Dube for 4 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction held in February. The 28-year-old all-rounder has so far featured in 24 IPL matches but is yet to fire big in any of the campaign. However, fans will hope Dhoni, one of the most successful captains and a shrewd custodian of the sport, to extract the best from the all-rounder.

