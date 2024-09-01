'MS Dhoni being right not always the case...': Indian umpire's honest take on CSK legend's game awareness

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the smartest brains in the cricketing world, and time and again, he has helped his team in decision-making with his great game awareness. During his captaincy days, Dhoni was known for his brilliant field setting and crucial DRS calls, which helped the team and bowlers to put pressure on the opposition. He continued to help the captains who took over the charge of the side after him, as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma heavily relied on Dhoni about the DRS calls when they led the team in the past with the legendary wicketkeeper behind the stumps. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2024.(ANI)

The cricket fans started referring DRS - Decision Review System to Dhoni Review System after the legendary wicketkeeper's incredible success rate with the rule recently.

Dhoni has often forced the umpire to change their decision via DRS on the cricket field. Veteran umpire Anil Chaudhary admitted that the CSK wicketkeeper is close to accuracy, but this has not always been the case.

“That’s not the case always (Dhoni being right), sometimes it’s the other way around, but he’s close to accuracy. He has a lot of idea about the game,” umpire Chaudhary told Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.

He further named young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as another glovesman who has improved his game awareness and DRS' decision-making from his earlier days.

“Rishabh Pant has also improved a lot from earlier days. It’s all about experience – you look at the replays and then reassess your calls," he added.

‘MS Dhoni can become a good umpire’

Chaudhary asserted that the wicketkeeper's movement impacted the umpires' decision-making.

"Wicketkeeper has got the best spot to keep an eye, they’re still and can follow the ball’s trajectory. In fact, best umpires sometimes base their decisions on the movement of wicketkeepers because they follow the ball,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also made a bold claim that Dhoni has the attributes to become a good umpire only if he is ready to stay inside the ground for about seven hours

“He’s (Dhoni) close to accuracy. Lot of the times he stops others from appealing. He can become a good umpire provided he’s ready to be inside the ground for seven hours,” he said.