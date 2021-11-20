MS Dhoni breaks silence on possibility of playing in IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday once again added to the suspense over his participation in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the franchise, saying that he still has time to take the decision given that IPL 2022 is still more than four months away.

"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event in Chennai.

Dhoni had earlier remained tight-lipped over his his participation in the 15th season after Chennai beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, when the broadcasters pointed out saying, "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", he was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind."

IPL 2022 will have two new franchises for the 15th season - Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

"BCCI is pleased to announce the following successful bidders: 1.RPSG Ventures Ltd. – Lucknow (for INR 7090 crores); 2.Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) – Ahmedabad (for INR 5625 crores)," the BCCI release read.