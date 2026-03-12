MS Dhoni cleared of conflict of interest allegations by BCCI ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of IPL 2026, the BCCI Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra (retd), has dismissed the complaint filed against CSK veteran MS Dhoni, regarding alleged conflict of interest violations. The complaint was filed in February 2024, alleging that Dhoni, as a 'current player', was also simultaneously the 'owner of a Cricket Academy', which is in violation of Rule 38(4)(a) and Rule 38(4)(p). Dhoni was also accused of failing to fulfil mandatory disclosure obligations under Rule 38(2) and 38(5), after the rules were amended in 2018. MS Dhoni has been cleared of conflict of interest allegations by BCCI Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra (retd). (AP)

The ruling concluded that no case of conflict of interest could be established. In his order, Justice Mishra observed that although Dhoni could be seen as the owner of the cricket academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited, the agreement was made in 2017, before BCCI's amended conflict of interest rules came into force.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that the additional submissions raise personal grievances and allegations beyond the scope of Rule 38.

"The complainant cannot, in effect, espouse the cause of a third party in this adjudicatory forum. More so, the complainant has personal axe to grind as the respondent had caused loss to him," the order said.

The order added, "Resultantly, Shri MS Dhoni can be said to be the owner of the Cricket Academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited. However, the agreement was entered into in 2017, whereas regulations came into force in September 2018. On facts, Conflict of Interest at the relevant time when Shri MS Dhoni represented India as Captain/Player has not been made out."

Dhoni has been retained by CSK for IPL 2026, and recently, the franchise's CEO revealed that the veteran will play all matches. CSK open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. Then they host Punjab Kings in Chennai on April 3, followed by a trip to Bengaluru on April 5. On April 11, they are scheduled to host the Delhi Capitals.