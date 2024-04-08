MS Dhoni drops a regulation catch to give Andre Russell a reprieve, leaves Ruturaj Gaikwad stunned

Legendary wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni committed a big error behind the stumps during the mega IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium. Dhoni, who is known for his safe hands, failed to hold on to a regulation catch of KKR's power-hitter Andre Russell on Monday. MS Dhoni dropped an easy catch of Andre Russell(X Images)

It was the eighth ball of the 18th over and Mustafizur Rahman tried to deceive Russell with a slower one and he did manage to do it. The KKR all-rounder edged the ball but Dhoni failed to hold on to it behind the stumps while attempting it from one hand. The jam-packed crowd at Chepauk was stunned so were CSK bowler Mustafizur and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who was fielding near the boundary line.

However, Russell failed to take much advantage of it as he was batting on 5 when Dhoni dropped him and he just managed to add five more runs to it and got dismissed by Tushar Deshpande for 10.

Earlier, CSK captain Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR in a home IPL game on Monday. While KKR went with an unchanged eleven, CSK were forced to make three changes.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman returned in place of Mukesh Choudhary while Deepak Chahar missed out due to a niggle. Out of favour India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was back in the mix along with lower-middle order power-hitter Sameer Rizvi.

Premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) spun his web and claimed a three-wicket haul for CSK. He took wickets at regular intervals as KKR failed to find momentum with the bat.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/33) also accounted for three batters. In the 20th over, Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets in his last over of the spell and finished the innings with the figures of 4-0-22-2. He took the wickets of Shreyas and Mitchell Starc.

KKR didn't have the start that they wanted as they lost the wicket of opener Phil Salt on the first ball of the innings. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34. Sunil Narine (27) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24) also got good starts but they failed to convert them into big scores.