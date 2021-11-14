MS Dhoni features in John Cena's latest Instagram post, fans say ‘just two legends shaking hands’

WWE superstar John Cena got the internet buzzing with a hilarious Instagram post, which features former India captain MS Dhoni. Cena shared the picture of the wicketkeeper-batter from the T20I World Cup and as usual left it uncaptioned.

The photo frames Dhoni shaking hands with no one, and it took no time for the fans to connect it to the WWE superstar's popular catchphrase: “You Can't See Me”.

They were quick to react on the post and dropped comments such as: “Nothing, just two legends shaking hands”.

This is not the first time Cena has shared photos of Indian celebrities on Instagram. While Cena keeps sharing posts about popular Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, his list also features Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Cena, who is also a Hollywood actor, returned to WWE in the 2021 edition of the Money in the Bank 2021. However, his feud with Roman Reigns ended at pay-per-view event Summer Slam, where he failed to win the Universal Championship. Soon after the match Brock Lesnar made a shocking return and took Cena for a ride in Suplex City after knocking the former WWE champion down with German Suplex and his finishing move the F5.

Meanwhile, Dhoni recently led the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title. He was present with Team India for the first time after announcing his retirement from international cricket. He was the mentor of the Virat Kohli-led unit at the T20 World Cup in UAE.