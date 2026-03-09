MS Dhoni finds closure, buries ghosts of World Cup heartbreak vs New Zealand thanks to a generation he inspired

T20 cricket in India is synonymous with MS Dhoni – the man who captained the team to an inaugural World T20 championship all the way back in 2007, and then went on to define the sport and be the face of the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni presents the T20 World Cup trophy alongside Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

This week, the legendary Indian captain was present at India’s semifinal and final as they lifted a record third T20 World Cup title, and it’s a question worth asking whether his presence indicates a personal significance for him in watching Suryakumar Yadav’s team win at home.

Outside of the IPL, Dhoni has led a very private life following his international retirement. He spends his time in Ranchi with his family and friends, keeping to himself and keeping public appearances to a minimum. For this reason, seeing him present both at the Wankhede Stadium and the Narendra Modi Stadium was an extremely pleasant surprise for fans.

For Dhoni himself, watching India overcome England and then New Zealand would have resonated as well. The wicketkeeper’s last match for his country came against this very opposition, in a different ICC knockout match – the 2019 ODI World Cup, the infamous game spread across two days in Manchester, where the men in blue failed to haul down a target which would take them to the final.

Dhoni's infamous runout in his last outing The lasting image from that match for many is MS Dhoni being run out by a matter of inches, just out of his ground, as Martin Guptill gunned him down with a sensational piece of fielding. Dhoni had taken that match deep, given India a chance, and rudely had it snatched away from him.

A few months later, the Covid lockdown would strike. With no international cricket around the corner, and Dhoni approaching his 40s, he felt the time was right to take a step back, let through the next generation, and stood down with no ceremony.

In the pages of Indian cricket history, Dhoni’s retirement is one of those which is tinged with heartbreak and a bittersweetness. Yes, he won everything there was to win, but couldn’t depart with the golden glory that many of his contemporaries enjoyed.

Sachin Tendulkar, in the months leading up to his retirement, won the World Cup, scored his 100th ton, and ultimately went off on his own terms with a goodbye in Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma called it a day in T20I cricket with India’s first World Cup win in 13 years in Barbados. Dhoni belongs to that echelon – but his famous ‘Consider me as retired’ message falls well short of that kind of goodbye.

Dhoni's influence all over India's class of 2026 On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, Dhoni got to watch the fruits of the seeds he had planted truly begin to flourish. A generation of players who grew up with him as their idol, the teams he captained as their inspiration. A Jharkhand state-mate in Ishan Kishan, his CSK successor Sanju Samson – and fittingly, these players carrying out India’s historic victory on home turf, one which defines their dominance in their format, beating the team against whom Dhoni’s own story ended.

He carried out the T20 World Cup trophy with Rohit Sharma, a man who captained the team to that 2024 success. In terms of legacy, that trophy 18 months ago belonged to him, and to Virat Kohli, who had tilted at winning one for so long and finally got there. In 2026, the trophy belongs to this generation of players first and foremost, those who did the job on the field. But it also belongs to a generation that was birthed by what MS Dhoni brought to the game, with his rockstar energy and cooler-than-ice persona.

This may not bury the pain of losing that World Cup semifinal in Old Trafford all those years ago, just like it doesn’t make up for the pain of losing at the same venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Those heartbreaks will always sting a little bit more. But in cricket, as in life, it is all about the small steps in the pursuit for closure – and MS Dhoni can smile a little easier, knowing that his fingerprints sit on this World Cup trophy too.