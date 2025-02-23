MS Dhoni hooked to TV as Indian bowlers dominate Pakistan in CT; Sunny Deol joins ex-IND skipper to witness epic clash

Legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni didn't miss the opportunity to watch the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. The veteran wicketkeeper was glued to the television to witness the two arch-rivals clashing against each other on the big stage as he watched the match from the broadcaster's studio. The 43-year-old, who retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup, led the Indian team to Champions Trophy glory in 2013, and since then, India has been eluded from an ICC title in the 50-over format. MS Dhoni watched the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash with Sunny Deol by his side.(JioHotstar)

The broadcasters showed MS Dhoni watching the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash. He was accompanied by Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, who paid a visit to him in the studio. The duo sat side by side to watch the thrilling match as the legendary wicketkeeper was seen donning the yellow clothes - hinting towards his connection with Chennai Super Kings. The 43-year-old will be taking part in IPL 2025, too, but this time as an uncapped player for CSK.

In the high-octane clash, India stamped their authority over the Pakistan batters with an impressive performance on the ball. The Indian bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals as Pakistan were seven down for just 200 in 43rd over.

On the eve of the mega clash, Deol revealed in a teaser video that he would be watching the match with a special unnamed celebrity but hinted at a 'seven' connection to it, as many predicted it to be Dhoni.

Rizwan elected to bat first in big-ticket clash

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first against India. Pakistan had already lost their opening match, and if they ended up on the losing side again on Sunday, then it might end their hopes of qualifications for the semi-final.

The arch-rivals meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium despite Pakistan hosting the tournament, as India are playing their league games – and potential knockout matches – in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan made only one change to their XI from the last match. Fakhar Zaman was replaced by Imam ul Haq, after he sustained an injury in the tournament opener. On the other hand, India decided to go unchanged for the mega clash.

"Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first. Looks similar to the last game, the surface is on the slower side. We have an experienced unit in batting so we know what we need to do if the pitches get slower. Need an overall performance from the team - with bat and ball. The last game wasn't an easy one for us, which is always nice. You want to be under pressure and test yourself," Rohit said at the toss.