India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Misfiring PAK look to avoid elimination against red-hot IND

India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It’s the big one. It’s the one that everyone keeps an eye out for. The one everyone takes a big red sketch pen out for and circles the date when the fixtures for any tournament are announced. The biggest rivalry game in the world of cricket, perhaps across the world of sport, and one that two entire countries will tune in for without fail. It’s the match we were waiting for, and a match that needs no introduction: India vs Pakistan, on the world stage, in the biggest grudge match on the calendar....Read More
The two teams enter this contest with highly differing fortunes in their respective opening matches of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan began the campaign with their third match against New Zealand in just over the space of a week, and lost their third match against New Zealand in just over the space of a week. It was a tame and uninspired 60-run loss, with the bowling seeming toothless and the batting never clicking into gear to chase down the target.
Conversely, India had an incredible start against Bangladesh before letting the Tigers back into the game in Dubai. Nevertheless, a solid riskless chase bookmarked by a Shubman Gill century will give them confidence as well as the momentum heading into this match.
India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in ODIs
Matches Played: 135
India Won: 57
Pakistan Won: 73
Last five matches: India 5-0
Pakistan will have made the trek over to Dubai, which is another component that cannot be ignored. On the surface, despite Pakistan being the hosts of this tournament, this isn’t a home game for them, and that means that everything seems to be going India’s way. Despite this being a rivalry, it certainly seems to be heavily balanced towards one team going into it.
India have won the last five ODI matches played between these two nations, with Pakistan’s last win coming all the way back in the final of the 2017 edition of this tournament. What’s more, India have dominated in the 50-over format. Their last match was the beatdown provided by India in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup, where Pakistan were run ragged and bowled out for 191, India completing the chase with 20 overs to spare.
India's Champions Trophy likely XI vs Pakistan
Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill
Top-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer
Middle order: KL Rahul (WK)
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan's Champions Trophy likely XI vs India
Openers: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam
Middle order: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK), Tayyab Tahir
All-rounders: Khusdil Shah, Salman Agha
Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Even on the balance of the teams themselves, it is difficult to look past India and the quality they possess across the entire team. Rohit Sharma has looked somewhat back to his best in recent games, and India will be hoping he only improves as he settles into this tournament groove. His opening partner Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has looked for all money like he deserves the accolade of being the best batter in the world in this format. Pakistan, meanwhile, have lost their two opening mainstays Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman to injury. When things go that poorly, it must feel like the world is out to get you, but Pakistan will be aware they aren’t doing themselves too many favours either.
Babar Azam will continue to open the batting, but he must play with more intent and aggression if he hopes to impact the game positively for his team. Innings like the one against New Zealand won’t cut it at this level, even on a pitch that isn’t as run-happy as those in Pakistan. Babar has to step up and act like a leader for this team, even if he has forfeited the captaincy, otherwise it will be a long and disappointing tournament for Pakistan.
India, meanwhile, will be full of confidence and verve. Mohammed Shami signalled his return to ICC competition with another five-fer, continuing his remarkable wicket-taking form in this format, while the rest of the bowling also looks ready and raring to go, especially on a surface that will support many of them. If there’s one thing India have to be careful of, however, it might be handling a chase against a better bowling lineup than what Bangladesh presented: the Dubai surface slowed up quickly and exponentially in the second innings, and in a batting lineup that enjoys pace on the ball, not forcing the issue and being careful and patient will be key. However, India do have the benefit of having batted on this pitch before, which could also be a key factor.
So India do start off as heavy, heavy favourites against Pakistan – but anything can happen in a heated game, and Pakistan is never a team you can write off. They have their backs against the wall, aware that this is a must-win game. Expect them to come out all guns blazing, because they really have no other choice. Fans at home will first and foremost want their team to win – but the closer Pakistan can make it, the more entertaining it will be, and the more it will live up to the billing. That is the least one can ask for in as important a game of cricket as this.
Here are some key points surrounding today's India vs Pakistan match:
- India and Pakistan play their first international since last year's T20 World Cup
- In their last Champions Trophy match, Pakistan soundly defeated India to win the 2017 edition
- Pakistan also beat India the last time these two teams did battle in an ICC match in Dubai - the 2021 T20 World Cup
- However, India have not lost an international match to Pakistan since the 2022 Asia Cup. In their last five head-to-head matches, India lead Pakistan 5-0
- India have won six out of their last seven ODIs in Dubai
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India don't have fond memories of facing Pakistan in Dubai
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India may have bossed Pakistan 5-0 in their last five head-to-head matches, but the Men in Blue don't have good memories about facing their neighbours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium – especially in an ICC event. If you recall, 24th October 2021 is not the greatest of days for Indian cricket fans, as it was on this very date that Pakistan finally ended a 29-year long wait to defeat Team India for the first and only time in a World Cup. India returned the favour a few months later at the Asia Cup but lost again to Pakistan in Dubai in the same tournament. Today, they return to the same venue.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Let's revisit some India-Pakistan classics
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Where were you when Javed Miandad hit Chetan Sharma for a last-ball six – the 'gun' shot that was heard all around the world? Or when Miandad had enough of Kiran More and started jumping in the air? Or when Shoaib Akhtar announced his arrival in the 1999 Kolkata Test, clean bowling Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar off consecutive yorker? Or when Tendulkar's blistering 98 in Centurion gave India their most memorable World Cup win?
What were you doing when Virat Kohli entered god-mode and played the greatest innings of his life – an unbeaten 82 – at the MCG? Or when Pakistan finally ended their World Cup win drought against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup? World cricket is absolutely bombarded with India vs Pakistan classics, 10 of which you can revisit here.
BTW, what's your personal favourite India vs Pakistan match and why?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rizwan vs Rohit – the battle of the captains
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Truth be told, there's no comparison between Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan, the two leaders of today's contest. One is a legend, a World Cup-winning captain, and one of the most dangerous batters in ODI cricket, while the other is a promising talent, full of potential to become one of Pakistan's greatest ever. But today, it all boils down to their captaincy acumen. Rohit has been a proven captain for India. Actually, one of their best. But Rizwan hasn't fared badly either. Contrary to everyone's expectations, Pakistan have played some of their best and most fearless cricket under him. From beating Australia in Australia to pulling off their highest chase in ODI cricket, Pakistan have shown the eagerness to break free of the shortcomings that have held them back for so long.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan's contrasting starts to the Champions Trophy!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan have had polar opposite starts to their respective Champions Trophy campaigns. While the hosts succumbed to a 60-run drubbing to New Zealand – their third straight loss to the BlackCaps in ODIs – India defeated Bangladesh to get 2 very crucial points. The Champions Trophy league stage has been designed in such a way that an early loss can really hamper a team's chances of progressing to the semi-final. Pakistan, who face India and then Bangladesh, are believed to be on the verge of elimination. If they don't beat India today, it's pack-up time for the defending champions. Only a miracle can save them.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: What happened the last time India met Pakistan?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Just last year, India and Pakistan met in the T20 World Cup, where Rohit Sharma and his team emerged victorious following a late-bowling burst from Jasprit Bumrah. Before that, India and Pakistan met at the 2023 World Cup, where again, India bolstered their record against the arch-rivals to 8-0. Rewind to two months, and India again thrashed Pakistan at the 2023 Asia Cup. In fact, Pakistan's last win over India in any format came during the 2022 Asia Cup. It's been a long time since the world witnessed a Pakistan win over India. Will the barren run end today… or will India, as per expectations, enjoy the bragging rights?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Who said what!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shahid Afridi feels Pakistan is the 'weaker' team. Yuvraj Singh disagrees. Harbhajan Singh says India vs Pakistan is overhyped. Shubman Gill disagrees. Atul Wassan wants to have 'some fun' and hence wants Pakistan to beat India. Whoever knows what that means. Coach Aqib Javed says Pakistan will surprise India. Yuvraj reckons Rohit Sharma will smash a 60-ball century. Babar Azam has been told to 'shut India' after he was 'disrespected' by an Indian news anchor. Pretty crazy already, eh? But when it's India vs Pakistan, everything goes. A lot of ex-players have reacted. A lot more will. We're counting down. Who's excited?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The hype is on!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Well, when is there not? For the last two decades, India vs Pakistan has been more than just a match. Move over the Ashes, move over the Trans-Tasman rivalry. When it's India vs Pakistan, everything else in the world dwarfs. Yeah, yeah! For players, it's always 'just another normal match', but anyone who's played at that level knows that it's not. This time, too, if anyone felt that the Champions Trophy hasn't been hyped enough, today will change that. Australia have already set the tone with their highest successful chase, and Pakistan's loss to New Zealand in the opener has already made things tough for them. But today, nothing else matters.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Did anyone say empty seats?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India's first match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium witnessed an awfully low attendance ratio. Stands remained empty and although the public began to fill in near the second innings, many vacant s, ats caused a bit of a headache. For those unaware, India will be playing all their matches in Dubai. Even the semi-final and final if they qualify. However, with a good amount of Indian diaspora residing in Dubai, stadiums were expected to be a full house. Nonetheless, there's no bigger crowd-puller in cricket than India vs Pakistan. From what I'm hearing, a large number of Indians have flown to Dubai just to witness today's encounter. Hence, no such problems should arise.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hello and Welcome to India vs Pakistan!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Well, well, well! The big day is finally here. India. Pakistan. ICC Champions Trophy. Dubai. From the day the schedule for the tournament was announced, all eyes were fixated on one date. February 23, 2025, when the granddaddy of them all – India vs Pakistan – was announced for Dubai. There are fewer rivalries in sports that transcend the business and the sport itself, and for almost 30 years, India vs Pakistan has done exactly that. Emotions have run high, TV sets have been broken, championships have been denied and individual achievements have reached an all-time. High. All that. Once more. Today. Stay tuned. We're just getting started.