India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Misfiring PAK look to avoid elimination against red-hot IND

India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It’s the big one. It’s the one that everyone keeps an eye out for. The one everyone takes a big red sketch pen out for and circles the date when the fixtures for any tournament are announced. The biggest rivalry game in the world of cricket, perhaps across the world of sport, and one that two entire countries will tune in for without fail. It’s the match we were waiting for, and a match that needs no introduction: India vs Pakistan, on the world stage, in the biggest grudge match on the calendar....Read More

The two teams enter this contest with highly differing fortunes in their respective opening matches of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan began the campaign with their third match against New Zealand in just over the space of a week, and lost their third match against New Zealand in just over the space of a week. It was a tame and uninspired 60-run loss, with the bowling seeming toothless and the batting never clicking into gear to chase down the target.

Conversely, India had an incredible start against Bangladesh before letting the Tigers back into the game in Dubai. Nevertheless, a solid riskless chase bookmarked by a Shubman Gill century will give them confidence as well as the momentum heading into this match.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in ODIs

Matches Played: 135

India Won: 57

Pakistan Won: 73

Last five matches: India 5-0

Pakistan will have made the trek over to Dubai, which is another component that cannot be ignored. On the surface, despite Pakistan being the hosts of this tournament, this isn’t a home game for them, and that means that everything seems to be going India’s way. Despite this being a rivalry, it certainly seems to be heavily balanced towards one team going into it.

India have won the last five ODI matches played between these two nations, with Pakistan’s last win coming all the way back in the final of the 2017 edition of this tournament. What’s more, India have dominated in the 50-over format. Their last match was the beatdown provided by India in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup, where Pakistan were run ragged and bowled out for 191, India completing the chase with 20 overs to spare.

India's Champions Trophy likely XI vs Pakistan

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Top-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Middle order: KL Rahul (WK)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan's Champions Trophy likely XI vs India

Openers: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam

Middle order: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK), Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Khusdil Shah, Salman Agha

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Even on the balance of the teams themselves, it is difficult to look past India and the quality they possess across the entire team. Rohit Sharma has looked somewhat back to his best in recent games, and India will be hoping he only improves as he settles into this tournament groove. His opening partner Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has looked for all money like he deserves the accolade of being the best batter in the world in this format. Pakistan, meanwhile, have lost their two opening mainstays Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman to injury. When things go that poorly, it must feel like the world is out to get you, but Pakistan will be aware they aren’t doing themselves too many favours either.

Babar Azam will continue to open the batting, but he must play with more intent and aggression if he hopes to impact the game positively for his team. Innings like the one against New Zealand won’t cut it at this level, even on a pitch that isn’t as run-happy as those in Pakistan. Babar has to step up and act like a leader for this team, even if he has forfeited the captaincy, otherwise it will be a long and disappointing tournament for Pakistan.

India, meanwhile, will be full of confidence and verve. Mohammed Shami signalled his return to ICC competition with another five-fer, continuing his remarkable wicket-taking form in this format, while the rest of the bowling also looks ready and raring to go, especially on a surface that will support many of them. If there’s one thing India have to be careful of, however, it might be handling a chase against a better bowling lineup than what Bangladesh presented: the Dubai surface slowed up quickly and exponentially in the second innings, and in a batting lineup that enjoys pace on the ball, not forcing the issue and being careful and patient will be key. However, India do have the benefit of having batted on this pitch before, which could also be a key factor.

So India do start off as heavy, heavy favourites against Pakistan – but anything can happen in a heated game, and Pakistan is never a team you can write off. They have their backs against the wall, aware that this is a must-win game. Expect them to come out all guns blazing, because they really have no other choice. Fans at home will first and foremost want their team to win – but the closer Pakistan can make it, the more entertaining it will be, and the more it will live up to the billing. That is the least one can ask for in as important a game of cricket as this.

Here are some key points surrounding today's India vs Pakistan match:

- India and Pakistan play their first international since last year's T20 World Cup

- In their last Champions Trophy match, Pakistan soundly defeated India to win the 2017 edition

- Pakistan also beat India the last time these two teams did battle in an ICC match in Dubai - the 2021 T20 World Cup

- However, India have not lost an international match to Pakistan since the 2022 Asia Cup. In their last five head-to-head matches, India lead Pakistan 5-0

- India have won six out of their last seven ODIs in Dubai