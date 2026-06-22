MS Dhoni is cricket's Roger Federer, Virat Kohli comparable to Carlos Alcaraz: Sanju Samson

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson compared former captain MS Dhoni to tennis great Roger Federer and likened Virat Kohli's explosive style to that of Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz while reflecting on the parallels between cricket and tennis ahead of Wimbledon.

Former India tennis player Rohan Bopanna also shared his predictions for the men's and women's singles titles at Wimbledon.

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With the world's finest tennis stars preparing to battle for glory at Wimbledon, Samson drew comparisons between the tennis and cricket legends.

"The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful," Samson told JioStar.

"Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness."

India scripted history when the women's team won its maiden ODI World Cup and the men's side followed it up by lifting the T20 World Cup on home soil within a span of months.

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{{^usCountry}} Samson, who smashed three successive fifty-plus scores and was named Player of the Tournament during India's triumphant campaign, said the women team's achievement had inspired the men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samson, who smashed three successive fifty-plus scores and was named Player of the Tournament during India's triumphant campaign, said the women team's achievement had inspired the men. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time," Samson, who was named the Player of the Tournament, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time," Samson, who was named the Player of the Tournament, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far. I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far. I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think the standards were set very high for us. They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India. It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part."

The Indian women's team is currently competing in the T20 World Cup in England and will next face six-time champions Australia.

Reflecting on the challenge posed by Australia, Samson said: "A lot of respect goes to the Australian team. I think the reason we hold them in such high regard is that they were the most dominant cricketing nation when we were growing up.

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"Every World Cup seemed to be won by Australia. But now, I think the roles have reversed. We are the champions, and we play and compete with the same attitude. So, yes, there is a lot of respect for them as an opponent."

Former India tennis player Rohan Bopanna also shared his predictions for the men's and women's singles titles at Wimbledon.

"It's such a tough question; the field is so open. But I have to go with defending champion Jannik Sinner for the men's tournament. Among women, I would pick Elena Rybakina," he said.

Talking about the significance of Wimbledon, Bopanna said: "Wimbledon is a magical dream because I grew up watching only that. Back home, we only used to watch Wimbledon. In fact, television only broadcast Wimbledon.

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"So, for me to go there and not only be present but also play on those courts was absolutely amazing. I also played in an era when the three greatest tennis players of our generation, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, were competing.

"Sharing locker rooms with them and simply being there was better than a dream, actually."

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