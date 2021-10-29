MS Dhoni joins Team India in fun beach volleyball session ahead of New Zealand tie at T20 World Cup - Watch video

Team India took a breather from cricket and engaged in a fun beach volleyball session ahead of their crucial tie against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shared by BCCI on social media features MS Dhoni along with other members. "A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off!" BCCI tweeted while sharing the video.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign with a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan and would look to return to winning ways in the clash against New Zealand, which will be played on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, New Zealand too suffered a five-wicket loss against the same opponent in their tournament opener and will look to go all guns against Virat Kohli and co.

WATCH | Captain vs Coach: Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq engage in duel at nets

Ahead of the tie, ex-India seamer Zaheer Khan has send out a big warning to the Men In Blue.

"We all know that if India plays to their potential, no team will find it easy to stand against," said Khan during an interaction on Cricbuzz, and added, "it is always important for a side to catch up the winning momentum at the earliest, especially in the World Cup. This time India have lost their first match and should make sure it isn't too late. The next game against New Zealand is a do or die one."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan, who was impressed with New Zealand's fighting spirit against Pakistan, which the Black Caps lost by five wickets, said India should be wary about the factor.

"One thing is sure is that New Zealand wants to win every match and have great enthusiasm," said Khan.