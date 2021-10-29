Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni joins Team India in fun beach volleyball session ahead of New Zealand tie at T20 World Cup - Watch video
cricket

MS Dhoni joins Team India in fun beach volleyball session ahead of New Zealand tie at T20 World Cup - Watch video

Team India took a breather from cricket and engaged in a fun beach volleyball session ahead of their crucial tie against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup. 
Screengrab of the video
Published on Oct 29, 2021 07:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India took a breather from cricket and engaged in a fun beach volleyball session ahead of their crucial tie against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. 

The video shared by BCCI on social media features MS Dhoni along with other members. "A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off!" BCCI tweeted while sharing the video.  

India started their T20 World Cup campaign with a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan and would look to return to winning ways in the clash against New Zealand, which will be played on Sunday. 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, New Zealand too suffered a five-wicket loss against the same opponent in their tournament opener and will look to go all guns against Virat Kohli and co.   

WATCH | Captain vs Coach: Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq engage in duel at nets

Ahead of the tie, ex-India seamer Zaheer Khan has send out a big warning to the Men In Blue. 

"We all know that if India plays to their potential, no team will find it easy to stand against," said Khan during an interaction on Cricbuzz, and added, "it is always important for a side to catch up the winning momentum at the earliest, especially in the World Cup. This time India have lost their first match and should make sure it isn't too late. The next game against New Zealand is a do or die one."  

Khan, who was impressed with New Zealand's fighting spirit against Pakistan, which the Black Caps lost by five wickets, said India should be wary about the factor.

"One thing is sure is that New Zealand wants to win every match and have great enthusiasm," said Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
team india t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Captain vs Coach: Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq engage in duel at nets - Watch

T10 league: Team Abu Dhabi appoints Sarah Taylor as assistant coach

Ex-IND cricketer fumes at Pandya's selection, asks explanation from Ravi Shastri

‘Some people are playing on past reputation’: Ex-player unhappy with 2 IND stars
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP