MS Dhoni nears IPL 2026 comeback against SRH, final call to be taken on Thursday: Report

MS Dhoni’s possible return is back in focus for Chennai Super Kings, and this time the conversation carries more substance than optimism. A report from RevSportz said Dhoni is close to full match fitness ahead of CSK’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18, with a final call on his travel and availability expected on Thursday morning. For a team that has begun to steady itself after a difficult start, that update comes as both a boost and a selection dilemma.

MS Dhoni during a practice session on the eve of an IPL 2026 match.(PTI)

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Dhoni has been ruled out of the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain, and his absence initially looked set to stretch into a longer wait. There was expectation around a possible return for Chennai’s April 11 game against Delhi Capitals, but that did not happen. He also remained out for the side’s next outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, keeping the focus on recovery rather than a fixed comeback date.

Final call still pending, but signs are encouraging

The key part of the latest report is this: “MS Dhoni to take a call tomorrow morning on whether he will travel to Hyderabad for CSK’s match against SRH on Saturday.” That makes the situation clear. Dhoni has not yet been declared available, but he is now close enough for a decision to hinge on one final fitness assessment. For Chennai, that is a meaningful step forward after spending the phase of the season without one of the most influential figures in the league’s history.

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{{^usCountry}} What adds weight to the update is that Dhoni has remained actively involved with the squad despite not playing. After Chennai’s win over Kolkata, assistant coach Sridharan Sriram revealed that Noor Ahmad had benefitted from a detailed exchange with Dhoni in the nets. “Even MS had a long chat with him during one of the practice sessions, getting him to bowl more leg break. So I think it was very helpful today and the results were there to show,” Sriram said after Noor’s match-winning spell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What adds weight to the update is that Dhoni has remained actively involved with the squad despite not playing. After Chennai’s win over Kolkata, assistant coach Sridharan Sriram revealed that Noor Ahmad had benefitted from a detailed exchange with Dhoni in the nets. “Even MS had a long chat with him during one of the practice sessions, getting him to bowl more leg break. So I think it was very helpful today and the results were there to show,” Sriram said after Noor’s match-winning spell. {{/usCountry}}

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This underlines MS Dhoni’s continuing influence on a side that has begun to gather momentum. Chennai have won back-to-back matches and appear to have regained some balance after an uncertain beginning. A returning Dhoni would not simply be an emotional lift for the dressing room and the fan base. He would also offer experience, game control and tactical calm to a team that is finally starting to settle into its campaign journey.

For now, though, CSK are still in wait-and-watch mode. The return is not official yet. But after weeks of rehab and uncertainty, Chennai finally seem close to getting Dhoni back in contention, and that alone changes the tone around their build-up to the SRH game.

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