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MS Dhoni regains full fitness, but reluctant to come back into CSK's playing XI; informs team management: Report

According to a report, MS Dhoni has regained full fitness, but is yet reluctant to walk back into the playing XI. 

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 08:03 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni is yet to take the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, and suspense remains over his participation against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. According to an Indian Express report, the 44-year-old has regained full fitness, but the wicketkeeper-batter is reluctant to walk back into the playing XI. Before the start of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, the five-time champions had said that Dhoni would miss the first two weeks of the competition owing to a calf injury.

MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of CSK's next match against Gujarat Titans(PTI)

However, one month has passed since the tournament started, and there are no signs of Dhoni on the field. The World Cup-winning captain has been training with the team on the eve of the matches, but on game days, he chooses not to travel to the venue.

Also Read: CSK break silence on whether MS Dhoni will play as an impact sub in IPL 2026: ‘Just needs to make sure…’

Ahead of the match against the Gujarat Titans, an Indian Express report stated that Dhoni doesn't walk to disturb the team combination and take the place of a youngster; hence, he is reluctant to take the field for CSK in IPL 2026. The same report further claimed that Dhoni has informed the team management about this rationale.

“I’m pretty sure he will be behind the stumps. The biggest thing is he has had a calf injury, so just the running and later in the innings when he comes in, having to scamper the ones and twos, we just need to make sure the calf is strong to withstand that," said Hussey.

CSK are currently in fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings, with 6 points from 7 matches.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / MS Dhoni regains full fitness, but reluctant to come back into CSK's playing XI; informs team management: Report
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