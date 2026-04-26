MS Dhoni regains full fitness, but reluctant to come back into CSK's playing XI; informs team management: Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni is yet to take the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, and suspense remains over his participation against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. According to an Indian Express report, the 44-year-old has regained full fitness, but the wicketkeeper-batter is reluctant to walk back into the playing XI. Before the start of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, the five-time champions had said that Dhoni would miss the first two weeks of the competition owing to a calf injury.

MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of CSK's next match against Gujarat Titans(PTI)

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However, one month has passed since the tournament started, and there are no signs of Dhoni on the field. The World Cup-winning captain has been training with the team on the eve of the matches, but on game days, he chooses not to travel to the venue.

Ahead of the match against the Gujarat Titans, an Indian Express report stated that Dhoni doesn't walk to disturb the team combination and take the place of a youngster; hence, he is reluctant to take the field for CSK in IPL 2026. The same report further claimed that Dhoni has informed the team management about this rationale.

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{{^usCountry}} With Sanju Samson doing a good job behind the stumps, Dhoni is all the more hesitant in returning to the playing XI and donning the gloves for the franchise. ‘Road to recovery’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Sanju Samson doing a good job behind the stumps, Dhoni is all the more hesitant in returning to the playing XI and donning the gloves for the franchise. ‘Road to recovery’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, on the eve of the game against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming remained coy when asked about Dhoni, saying the seasoned pro is on the road to recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, on the eve of the game against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming remained coy when asked about Dhoni, saying the seasoned pro is on the road to recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,” Fleming told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,” Fleming told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, during the match between CSK and the Mumbai Indians, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey had confirmed that, if and when Dhoni returns, he will play as a wicketkeeper, not as an impact sub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, during the match between CSK and the Mumbai Indians, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey had confirmed that, if and when Dhoni returns, he will play as a wicketkeeper, not as an impact sub. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m pretty sure he will be behind the stumps. The biggest thing is he has had a calf injury, so just the running and later in the innings when he comes in, having to scamper the ones and twos, we just need to make sure the calf is strong to withstand that," said Hussey.

CSK are currently in fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings, with 6 points from 7 matches.

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