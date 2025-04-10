MS Dhoni returns as Chennai Super Kings captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025 with fractured elbow

MS Dhoni returned as the Chennai Super Kings captain for the first time since their title-winning run in IPL 2023 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025. On the eve of their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Gaikwad has a fracture on his left elbow and will not take further part in the 18th season. Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni(REUTERS)

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out the IPL due to a fracture on his elbow. We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as the captain in the remaining games,” Fleming told reporters in Chennai on Thursday.

“We are disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he has made in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he will be out of the tournament,” Fleming added.

CSK issued an official statement minutes later. “Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow."

Gaikwad was hit on his unprotected elbow during in clash of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league against Rajasthan Royals at Guhawati on March 30. This incident occurred when the 28-year-old player stepped out on the bowling of right-arm seamer Tushar Deshpande in the second over while chasing a target of 183 runs.

What would raise questions about Gaikwad's fitness is the fact that he played CSK's next two matches match against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and did not appear to be any sort of discomfort while fielding or batting even though there were reports of Dhoni replacing him as the skipper due to the blow on his elbow.

In the five matches in this season, Gaikwad hit two half-centuries while batting at No.3.

MS Dhoni back as CSK Captain, not for the first time

Dhoni returning as CSK captain in the middle of a season is not happening for the first time. This has eerie similarities with the developments in IPL 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja was removed from the leadership after CSK got off to the worst possible starts, losing almost all of their matches in the first half of the league stage.

This year too, the five-time champions are languishing at No.9 in the points table with four back-to-back losses.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 and two Champions League trophies as well.