MS Dhoni returns to nets, spotted gearing up for 19th IPL campaign alongside former teammate in Ranchi

In videos from the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, Dhoni was seen putting in the hard yards alongside former Jharkhand player-turned-administrator Saurabh Tiwary. Dhoni begins his path towards his 19th season in the IPL, and his 17th with CSK, where he will look to get his hands on a sixth IPL title.

As India's current-day stars prepare for next month's T20 World Cup, where all the focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav and his men as they try to defend their title from 2024, a star of yesteryear puts in the hard yards himself in readiness for his 19th IPL season. MS Dhoni has stepped up his training in the months leading up to IPL 2026, where he will be hungry to be at the helm of another success for the Chennai Super Kings.

In the video shared by the JSCA Instagram account, Dhoni can be spotted padding up for a net session. He is spotted exchanging words with Tiwary, who has taken on a role in the JSCA hierarchy and was part of the think-tank that helped lead Jharkhand to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year under Ishan Kishan.

High ambitions for Dhoni in the IPL At 44 years old, there have been plenty of whispers regarding this potentially being Dhoni's final season in the league, having already taken a step back from other forms of cricket. However, last year showed that his reflexes remain fast as ever – the focus will be on keeping his batting sharp so that he can continue to be a legitimate option down the order for the team in yellow.

Dhoni will share a dressing room with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead the CSK team again after missing a large portion of the 2025 campaign. He will also have Sanju Samson as a teammate this year, but is expected to retain the gloves behind the stumps, while his younger compatriot will open the batting.

CSK had a season to forget in 2025, with poor showings and a tumultuous campaign with regards to their player turnover and injuries. However, with options such as Samson, Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and plenty more now amongst their ranks, the only way will be up as their senior statesman remains the tactical brain behind the scenes.