Dhoni Review System goes wrong, no-ball drama, deja vu for Yash Dayal: RCB star holds nerves in another redemption act

It was a deja vu moment for young Yash Dayal. Chennai Super Kings in a 200-plus run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The fast bowler set for the final over, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The set-up was exactly the same for Dayal for the second season in a row. And, so was the result. Amid the drama and the nerves, it was Dayal who emerged on top with another redemption act. Yash Dayal defended 15 runs in the last over against CSK

There was a lot at stake for both teams as RCB captain Rajat Patidar handed the responsibility of the final over to Dayal. The hosts had their eyes on putting one foot into the playoffs for a second year in a row, while Chennai were longing to end their long-standing hoodoo of not chasing 180-plus scores.

The left-arm pacer started the over with back-to-back low full tosses as Dhoni and Jadeja failed to get underneath it, thus managing just two singles off two balls. Dayal stuck to his ploy and angled the next delivery onto the leg-stump. Dhoni made a massive swipe, but could not get any bat on it as the ball got rapped on the pads. RCB appealed, and the umpire raised the finger, but Dhoni wasn't convinced.

The former Chennai captain immediately signalled for a review, and as he approached Jadeja, he was seen gesturing that it wasn't out as he was convinced the impact was outside the line. However, much for his famed reputation of being accurate with reviews, the 'Dhoni Review System' faltered on the night CSK needed it the most. The replay showed the impact was in line, and the ball tracking showed the delivery crashing into the leg stump. This was the second year in a row that Dayal dismissed Dhoni in a last-over face-off. But that is not where all the drama ended.

Coming in as an impact sub, new batter Shivam Dube smashed the next ball for a six over deep mid-wicket and then called for a review on no ball. The third umpire checked that the delivery was above Dube's waist, implying RCB now needed to defend six runs off the final three balls. The drama silenced the RCB crowd at the Chinnaswamy, while the likes of Jitesh Sharma and a few other Bengaluru players were shocked at the sight.

But none of it affected Dayal, who reset quickly and executed his angling low full tosses to perfection as Chennai managed just three more runs.

Two seasons back, Dayal, then plying trades for Gujarat Titans, was clobbered for five sixes in a final over face-off with KKR's Rinku Singh. The youngster had reportedly lost weight, slipped into depression and lost his place in the XI after the game. He was even let go by the franchise at the end of IPL 2023. But RCB placed their trust in the left-armer, and he delivered for two seasons in a row in a similar situation.

'He is our death-over specialist'

That is what Patidar labelled Dayal as when asked about the reason behind holding back the fast bowler for the final over.

"He is a main bowler of the team, he is a death specialist, it was a clear-cut thought to give the last over to Yash. Last year also he did well and I'm happy for him," he said in the post-match presentation.