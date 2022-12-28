MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi with heartwarming two-word message; See pics

Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup title on December 18 when the side beat France in a dramatic final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. After both teams were levelled at 3-3 at the end of 120 minutes, Argentina emerged victorious in the penalty shooutout as Lionel Messi, the side's captain, ended a long wait to lifted the World Cup trophy. Messi, widely considered as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, only had a World Cup title missing from his incredible list of major honours with country and clubs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justifiably, fans around the world cheered as Messi lifted the trophy in Qatar and even in India, the football fans were elated with the Argentinian star ending the wait for the title. Messi commands an incredible fan following around the world including India and on Tuesday, the star forward came up with a heartwarming gesture for Ziva Singh Dhoni, the daughter of India's legendary former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Messi sent Ziva a signed shirt with the message, “Para Ziva (For Ziva),” and the latter posted a picture on Instagram wearing the jersey. The post was captioned, “Like father, like daughter.”

Here's the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, it was confirmed that Messi will return to Paris Saint Germain in the first week of January. The 35-year-old Messi will miss PSG's home league game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and the trip to Lens on Sunday.

"He (Messi) had to return to Argentina for the celebrations, the receptions and we decided that he was going to be off until the 1st of January," PSG manager Christophe Galtier told reporters.

"And so he will come and join us, either on the 2nd or the 3rd, to be able to resume competition with us, when he will have had between 13 and 14 days of recovery."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON