By the end of September, Chennai Super Kings are expected to have a new head coach, a position left vacant since Stephen Fleming parted ways with the franchise following the IPL 2026 season. While there had been speculation that Chennai would appoint another overseas coach as Fleming’s replacement, a fresh report has indicated that MS Dhoni’s preference for an Indian-led support staff has reshaped the search, with former Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani emerging as the front-runner.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni wants an Indian coach (AFP)

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According to a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni has been pushing for an Indian-led support staff, with Badani now the leading candidate to succeed Fleming. The former India cricketer coached Delhi Capitals in the last two IPL seasons. The final decision, however, rests with the owners, who continue to explore overseas options.

CSK CEO and MD Kasi Viswanathan told the national daily that after Fleming’s departure at the end of last season, when CSK missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year, Dhoni was given the responsibility of finding the next head coach. The India legend has since made a strong case for an Indian to take charge, although the franchise is still weighing the pros and cons of both domestic and overseas options.

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{{^usCountry}} Chennai enjoyed sustained success under Fleming, who joined the franchise in 2009 and oversaw five IPL titles. That history could have made the case for another overseas appointment, but Dhoni is believed to favour an Indian coach, particularly with homegrown talent playing an increasingly influential role in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennai enjoyed sustained success under Fleming, who joined the franchise in 2009 and oversaw five IPL titles. That history could have made the case for another overseas appointment, but Dhoni is believed to favour an Indian coach, particularly with homegrown talent playing an increasingly influential role in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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Badani brings both IPL experience and a strong record in franchise cricket outside India. He has won titles in the SA20, ILT20 and LPL, while his time as a Tamil Nadu cricketer also gives him familiarity with conditions at Chepauk.

The report further stated that the franchise has already held several discussions over the appointment, with Dhoni placing a condition that the next head coach work exclusively for CSK and have no other league commitments. He wants the replacement to be fully focused on rebuilding the franchise.

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Fleming, meanwhile, has also been involved with Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket alongside his CSK role.

That condition could put Badani in a difficult position. He is currently coaching Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, while also serving as a consultant for Seattle Orcas.

Badani would therefore have to choose between his existing commitments and a full-time role at CSK if he is eventually handed the job.