'Got to make most of whatever's left': MS Dhoni reacts after returning to IPL after 5 months in CSK vs DC match

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said it ‘feels good to be back’ after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first in an IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This is Dhoni’s first match in nearly six months. He was last seen in action in IPL 2020, in which CSK failed to make the playoffs for the first time, finishing No.7 in the points table with just six wins in 14 matches.

“It feels good to be back, we’ve got to make the most of whatever's left,” Dhoni said at the toss.

The legendary three-time IPL winning captain, said he too would have opted to bowl first had he won the toss as Wankhede is a difficult ground to defend.

“We were also looking to bowl, it's slightly difficult to defend on this ground. Dew could be a factor, but it's cloudy today, so it might not be a factor,” he said.

Dhoni confirmed Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo as the four overseas players of CSK for their IPL 2021 opener against DC.

“The combination looks good, some of the overseas players turned up late, some are in quarantine, but we are ready to go - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players,” Dhoni added.

"The wicket looks a bit soft. I will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game. Four overseas players - Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. We aren't playing in Delhi, so think it's working fine," said DC captain Rishabh Pant.

players with Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to competitive cricket.

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.