MS Dhoni sets new IPL first in CSK's 78-run thrashing of SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked up a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in what could prove to be a result with long-standing effects on both teams' 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The match ended up giving a major boost to CSK's net run rate which helped them jump up to third on the league standings. SRH, on the other hand, have slipped to fourth with this being their second consecutive defeat. MS Dhoni is one of the few active players in the league who has been playing since the inaugural season in 2008. (IPL Twitter)

It was also legendary veteran wicketkeeper batter and CSK's spiritual leader MS Dhoni's 150th victory in the IPL. Dhoni is the first player to reach the mark, with teammate Ravindra Jadeja and former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma being tied on 133 and thus a distant second. Dinesh Karthik comes next with 125 wins while Dhoni's former longtime CSK teammate and former batter Suresh Raina rounds off the top five with 122 wins.

Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain before the start of the 2024 tournament, with the franchise announcing that he has handed it over to top order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. It is the second time that Dhoni has relinquished the CSK captaincy, having done so at the start of the 2022 season. Ravindra Jadeja was made captain at the time but Dhoni was reappointed as skipper after a disastrous run of form that resulted in CSK not qualifying for the playoffs for just the second time in their history. Dhoni ended up leading CSK to the title for a record-equalling fifth time in 2023. His second stint away from captaincy is working well for CSK, with the team having won five of the nine matches they have played thus far. They have lost at home just once this year.

CSK reiterate home dominance

CSK's winning run this season at home was stopped with a six-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants on April 23. They then re-established their dominance at home with the comprehensive win over SRH, who have been one of the teams to beat this season. Gaikwad's 98 off 54 balls helped them set up a total of 212/3 batting first. Tushar Deshpande then took four wickets as SRH were all out for 134.