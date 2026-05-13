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MS Dhoni skips CSK's Lucknow trip after ticket was booked as IPL 2026 comeback wait gets longer

Despite initial reports of travel, MS Dhoni did not join CSK for their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 08:11 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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MS Dhoni’s possible return to the Chennai Super Kings’ travelling group created a wave of hope through Wednesday morning. By evening, that hope had turned into another disappointment for CSK fans.

MS Dhoni has decided not to travel with the team for the LSG game.(PTI)

Dhoni has not travelled to Lucknow with the CSK squad for their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Cricbuzz reported on Wednesday. The report added that Dhoni was booked to travel with the squad but ultimately opted out of the trip.

Dhoni's absence extends after morning buzz over Lucknow travel

The development came after a day of shifting chatter around MS Dhoni’s availability. Earlier in the day, reports around the CSK camp had suggested that Dhoni’s ticket had been booked for Lucknow, raising expectations that the former CSK captain could join the squad for the away fixture. For supporters, the update immediately carried more weight than a routine travel detail because Dhoni has not featured in IPL 2026 so far.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Players warm up as toss set for 8:30pm, full 20-over match on

For CSK fans, the disappointment lies in that reversal. The day began with a hint that Dhoni might be back in the team environment for an away match. It ended with confirmation that the wait would continue.

Dhoni’s absence has been one of the major storylines around CSK this season. The 44-year-old has been dealing with a calf issue and has remained out of playing action through the tournament so far. CSK have had to navigate the season without their most iconic figure on the field, while every small update on his fitness, travel and training has drawn heavy attention.

The Lucknow chatter carried added emotion because CSK have recently shown signs of stability after a difficult phase. A potential return of Dhoni to the travelling party would have brought a different kind of energy to the squad, even if only from the outside. His influence at CSK has always stretched beyond runs, dismissals and tactical decisions. His presence alone still changes the emotional temperature around the franchise.

For now, CSK will head into the LSG match in Lucknow without him. The latest update keeps the focus on his recovery and availability timeline, with no immediate indication of when he could make his first appearance in IPL 2026.

The morning had offered CSK fans a small opening. The evening shut it.

 
chennai super kings lucknow super giants ms dhoni
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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